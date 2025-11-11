How the Texas Longhorns Are Preparing For Their Major Test Between The Hedges
Early this week, Steve Sarkisian and the No.10 Texas Longhorns met with the media to discuss their upcoming matchup against the No.5 Georgia Bulldogs. Along with the head coach, wide receiver Parker Livingstone gave his thoughts on the top 10 matchup in Athens this Saturday.
While the redshirt freshman spoke highly of the Bulldogs and what they've accomplished this season, he was also vocal about the Longhorns being focused on themselves rather on any of the noise outside the program.
Livingstone, who had to leave the Florida game due to a lower leg injury, found the endzone twice against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Texas' 45-38 overtime win. The wideout could be another major factor against a dynamic Georgia defense this weekend.
Livingstone on the Team's Preparation for Georgia
When asked about how the Longhorns have been preparing for the top 10 matchup in Athens, the redshirt freshman emphasized that practice has been similar to weeks prior. He added that the team's only goal has been to control what they can control.
"I think everything has been the same," Livingstone said. "We can control what we can control. Yeah, it's Georgia, but it's just another game, right?... It'll be cool to go play there, but we just have to focus on what we can focus on."
Livingstone then went on to talk about the atmosphere at Sanford Stadium. Based on where both Texas and Georgia are in the college football playoff rankings, it's likely that the Longhorns are going to face a similar environment as to the Ohio State one they experienced at the beginning of the season.
"The crowd noise definitely helps," Livingstone said. "You know, they're going to be yelling, they're going to be doing everything in their power to stop us...Going to Ohio State, going to Florida, you know, playing in Dallas. Those environments. It always helps you know what you're looking forward to and know what to expect out of those stadiums."
At the end of the press conference, Livingstone was asked about quarterback Arch Manning's development in the last couple of weeks. The wide receiver for the Longhorns answered by saying that, through the ups and downs, Manning has been a leader for the team.
"I mean, he's been great," Livingstone said. "You know, the entire time, through all the ups and downs that have happened this season, he's just always been himself, which I think is great. And so just to see him, you know, go out there and play really good against Vandy and Mississippi State, it's been fun to watch and see."
With solid performances against the Commodores and Bulldogs, now would be the perfect time for the Texas starting quarterback to start playing his best football this season.