How to Watch No. 10 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia
The Texas Longhorns continue to be in control of their own destiny, needing to win out to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff, but that is a task easier said than done. Fresh off a bye week and looking healthy, they hit the road to take on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
What has been viewed as a "monkey on their back" opponent, after going 0-2 against Kirby Smart and his team, including the SEC Championship loss that left a sour taste in their mouth, the rematch comes at a pivotal time for both teams. Can the Longhorns continue rolling and get their first win over the Bulldogs since joining the SEC last season?
Here's how to watch one of week 12's most exciting matchups.
How to Watch Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs
- Who: Texas Longhorns 7-2 (4-1 in SEC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs 8-1 (6-1 in SEC)
- What: Sixth conference game of the season for the Longhorns
- When: Saturday, November 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT
- TV/Streaming: ABC
- Radio: Longhorn Network
- Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color)
- Last Season: Last season, the Longhorns went 13-3 and were knocked out of the College Football Playoff by the eventual champion, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Before that, though, their other two losses on the season came at the hands of the Bulldogs, losing 30-15 in the Forty Acres, and then again 22-19 in the conference championship. The Bulldogs went 11-3 last season and were knocked out of the playoff by the eventual runner-up, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
- Series History: The Longhorns are 4-3 all-time against the Bulldogs, but have not beaten them since 2018, when they defeated them 22-18 in the Sugar Bowl. Their last win against the Bulldogs came in 1958, at home, by a score of 13-8.
Meet the Coaches
- Kirby Smart, Georgia: Smart enters his ninth season at the helm of the Bulldogs program, and has largely been credited with their dominance since he took over, winning two National Championships in 2021 and 2022, as well as three SEC titles in 2017, 2022, and 2024. He boasts a head coaching record of 113-20 and a 5-2 record in the CFP. For his playing career, he was a four-year letterman with the Bulldogs, earning first-team All-SEC honors in 1998.
- Steve Sarkisian: In his fifth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 45-19 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2025 season as the preseason number one-ranked team in the AP poll. He was previously an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.
What to Know About Georgia
The Bulldogs this season aren't the same team they have been this decade. While generally known for their toughness and ability to defeat, this season they have shown that they do have chinks in their armor, especially on the defensive side of the ball, which is unlike what fans are accustomed to from them.
They are fourth in the conference in opponent yards per game, allowing 310.78, while being seventh in the SEC on the offensive side, averaging 436.33 yards per game. However, the biggest defense is what used to be the best defensive front in the conference, which ranks dead last in sacks this season with only 11, compared to the Longhorns, who are tied in first with 36.
The Bulldogs only have one loss this season, a 24-21 loss to the red-hot Alabama Crimson Tide. Still, they have played close games against other teams in the conference, including wins against the Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, and the Ole Miss Rebels by a combined 15 points.