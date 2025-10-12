How Tre Wisner and The Texas Run Game Found Their Juice Against Oklahoma
Unranked Texas football defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game on Saturday, 23-6.
In the upset, the Longhorns' offense saw major improvements compared to its contest against Florida a week ago, including an improved run game.
Texas Run Game Came Alive Against Against Oklahoma
After a disappointing game against Florida, running back Tre Wisner had his best performance of the season thus far, rushing 22 times for 94 yards. Wisner looked impressive throughout the game, bursting free from the Sooners on multiple occasions.
Through six games this season, Wisner has only played in three, debuting with the team in week one against Ohio State, but missing the subsequent three games with a hamstring injury. He then returned to play against Florida, where the Texas run game saw little production.
Against the Gators, Texas running backs combined 11 rushes for 15 yards, with Wisner taking a bulk of the carries. Wisner alone carried the ball eight times, leading running backs with 11 yards. Looking for a bounce-back game against the Sooners, Wisner delivered.
While Texas sprinkled in carries from other backs throughout the game, Wisner saw a majority of the action. Wisner impressed beyond his rushing, but his receiving as well. On top of his 94 rush yards, Wisner caught the ball five times for 34 yards. Seemingly the focal point of the game's offense, Wisner's play was a needed improvement for the Longhorns.
Other running backs to see action on Saturday included Ryan Niblett, James Simon, Christian Clark and Jerrick Gibson. The six backs combined for six carries and 10 yards. Niblett stood out on the special teams side of the Longhorns' production, returning a punt for a touchdown to help Texas to its first win in the SEC.
Oklahoma entered the game with one of the best defensive units in the conference, especially against the run game. Oklahoma ranks second in the SEC in rush yards allowed per game, allowing opponents an average of 74.6 yards. With Wisner's performance, Texas demonstrated its ability to challenge a standout defense on the ground.
The team will continue its month-long road trip when it travels to Kentucky to take on the Wildcats next Saturday. If the Longhorns can continue their success, they may once again be a contender for the SEC championship and make back-to-back trips to the conference title game. Texas vs Kentucky is set for 6:45 CT.