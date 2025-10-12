Did The Texas Longhorns Get Their Groove Back?
Coming off an upset loss in week 6, the Texas Longhorns seemingly bounced back with a triumphant 23-6 win over the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners for the annual Red River Rivalry in Dallas on Saturday.
For the Longhorns, two aspects of their game were made clear in Saturday’s matchup — their offense persisted and produced under high pressure, all while the defense held it down. Thus, manufacturing a clean and solid performance.
And it seems like they've gotten their groove back.
Defensive Stronghold
While many fans might have worried about the threat posed by Oklahoma’s offensive weapon, quarterback John Mateer, who prematurely returned from his hand-surgery recovery. The Longhorns’ defense held the fourth-year to 202 passing yards with no passing or rushing touchdowns.
Applying heavy defensive pressure, Texas recorded five sacks throughout the game, credited to defensive back Michael Taaffe (1) as well as linebackers Colin Simmons (2.5), Lance Jackson (0.5) and Brad Spence (1).
The unit also forced three turnovers, with two interceptions from defensive back Malik Muhammad, one in the first and second quarters, as well as another interception in the fourth quarter from defensive back Graceson Littleton, who picked up 11 yards for Texas on the play.
Through it all, Texas’ defense proved to be on point as they helped hand Oklahoma its first loss of the season. Holding the Sooners to 258 total yards, the Longhorns shut down any strong offensive momentum during the infamous rivalry game.
Offensive Production
One area the Longhorns have struggled with this season is maintaining consistent offensive production — stemming from either a lack of production from quarterback Arch Manning or a break in offensive protection.
However, as Texas faced off against a top defensive unit, its struggle seemingly went out the door. Instead of searching for the long downfield pass under intense defensive pressure — which has led to multiple errors in previous games — the Longhorns slowly chipped away at the Sooners, thus resulting in a clean turnover-free game.
Despite being scoreless in the first quarter, they were able to get within field goal range in each quarter and secured three goals in the process. Throughout the game, Manning completed 21 out of 27 passing attempts for 166 yards and a touchdown.
The Longhorns’ other scoring play came from defensive back Ryan Nibblet, who returned a punt 75 yards for a game-changing touchdown that extended Texas’ lead to 20-6 over Oklahoma.
All in all, the offense showcased improvement and looked more promising in Saturday’s matchup as they proved to play more efficient and clean football against a dominant defense.
Looking Ahead
Now with a 4-2 record, the Longhorns are officially 1-1 in SEC play. As they push to extend their winning streak, Texas will head to Lexington to face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 18 for week 8 of college football.