Is Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Overhyped?
The Texas Longhorns are receiving a lot of hype as a team heading into the 2025 college football season. However, the hype surrounding quarterback Arch Manning is even bigger.
Manning ended up playing a decent amount during the 2024 season. While he played, he was clearly the backup behind Quinn Ewers regardless of how he played. That was the reality of the situation.
Being able to get on the field was very valuable experience. Now, Manning is going to take over as the starter for Texans and everyone is expecting him to be a Heisman Trophy contender and be the guy to power his team to a national championship.
Due to all of the talk surrounding Manning, some have grown tired of it. There are some out there who are fed up with Manning and are starting to call him overhyped.
Is that true, or has the media caused a lot of the negative feelings towards Manning?
Notable college football analyst Josh Pate spoke out on the matter. He doesn't see Manning being "overhyped" because of himself, but he does agree that the media talks with him a lot. Pate also revealed his expectations for Manning in 2025.
A good portion of the media hype surrounding Manning does have to do with his name. Being the nephew of NFL legends Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, as well as the grandson of Archie Manning, has fed into all of the talking the media has done.
Arch is expected to be the next great quarterback in the line of Manning's.
Can he live up to that hype? That will be for him to prove or not. No fan should be turning on Manning specifically for the amount of talking that has been done about him.
That being said, a major stage has been set for him. Manning is going to be the face of what should be one of the best college football teams in the country.
Is he overhyped at the end of the day? Probably a little bit, but Manning does have the talent that has brought him to this point. No one should be making any kind of strong statement about him until after his first season as a starter.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: No. 16 Longhorns Hold Off Dartmouth's Rally, Take Game One 4-3: Live Game Log
MORE: Longhorns Climb Three Spots to No. 16 in D1Baseball Top 25
MORE: Pair of Longhorns Claim Weekly SEC Baseball Honors
MORE: Longhorns Notebook: Pitching Shoves, Offense Explodes in 10-0 Win Over Ole Miss
MORE: Longhorns Notebook: No. 19 Longhorns Outslug No. 17 Cowboys in 14-8 Win