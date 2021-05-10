Is Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Primed for a Heisman Trophy?

The Longhorns are entering the 2021 season with a whole new identity, but one thing that will remain constant is sophomore running back Bijan Robinson’s success.

Robinson showed signs of greatness during his freshman season while only averaging 9.6 carries per game. It is safe to say that under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, things will look different.

“I do think there is something to be said when you do give a ball to a guy 20 times a game and your team knows it and your offensive line knows it," Robinson told Chip Brown of 247 Sports last month. There’s an identity that gets instilled in your team.”

In 2020, Robinson established himself, running for 703 yards and receiving 196 yards in the air. Now, as the cow-bell back, Robinson is primed to break out and compete for college football’s most prestigious award, the Heisman Trophy.

READ MORE: No. 6 Texas Baseball Takes Series Over No. 3 TCU With 9-3 Sunday Win

READ MORE: Longhorns Legend Vince Young Sends Support To Ehlinger Family In Sincere Message

Robinson recently shared his thoughts on the Heisman:

“I know there’s a lot of hype around the Heisman Trophy and all that stuff, but I don’t pay attention to that stuff," Robinson said. "If you start paying attention, you start getting a big head and won’t work as hard.”

While oddsmakers usually favor quarterbacks to win the award, Robinson falls as the first ranked running back according to OddsChecker:

Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma: +650

D.J. Uigalele, QB, Clemson: +900

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: +1000

JT Daniels, QB, Georgia: +1300

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina: +1700

D’Eriq King, QB, Miami: +2000

Kedon Slovis, QB, USC: +2500

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas: +3000

Jayden Daniels, QB, Arizona State: +3300

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss: +4000

CONTINUE READING: EXCLUSIVE: Longhorns "Head of the Snake" Rueben Owens Steadfast In Recruitment of QB Arch Manning, 2023 Class

Will Bijan Robinson be a top Heisman candidate? Comment and join in on the discussion below.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook