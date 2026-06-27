It's Clear Who Peyton Manning Will Be Cheering For in Texas vs. Tennessee

There will be plenty of matchups for the Texas Longhorns that have been a rarity on the gridiron. Texas has played LSU and Ole Miss just twice in the last 50 years, though the matchup will become much more common going forward with the Longhorns in the SEC.

It has also been a long time since Texas faced the Tennessee Volunteers. The programs last met on the football field in 1968, eight years before future Tennessee legend Peyton Manning was born.

The two historic programs will compete in a clash of orange this season, and Manning finds himself in a conflicting situation. He was a three-time All-American with the Vols, with whom he had his No. 16 retired in 2005. Meanwhile, his nephew Arch Manning starts under center for the Longhorns. Regardless, the choice of who to root for is simple for him.

Tennessee Legend Peyton Manning Sides With Arch Manning, Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a touchdown pass in the first half against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The 2026 Manning Passing Academy, held in Thibodaux, La., is a premier football camp for the nation's top quarterback talent. The youngest Manning is there alongside college stars like CJ Carr, Julian Sayin and Trinidad Chambliss, honing his skills ahead of a big redshirt junior season.

Peyton shared with the media that an athlete in attendance asked him about the upcoming matchup between Tennessee and Texas and who he would root for. Peyton said he asked the athlete what side they would take, to which they responded that they would side with their school. The former pro did not reciprocate that answer.

“I love my university … but nothing’s more important to me than my family,” Peyton said. “I pull very hard for [Arch] every Saturday, so that’s pretty much a no-brainer.”

I asked Peyton Manning about 9/26, when Texas travels to Knoxville to play Tennessee. Who will Peyton root for?



Manning says, “I love my university… but nothing’s more important to me than my family.” @LockedOnSEC pic.twitter.com/SkISiTkPfS — Chris Gordy (@ChrisGordy) June 26, 2026

Peyton likened the situation to that of his father, Archie Manning, a former NFL quarterback and Arch’s grandfather. Archie attended Ole Miss, an SEC rival to Tennessee. Meanwhile, Peyton’s younger brother, Eli Manning, followed in Archie’s footsteps as a Rebel.

Arch will play both schools — Tennessee and Ole Miss — this season. However, that is not the topic of discussion for the Manning family. “We don’t really touch those topics in our family group chat,” Peyton said.

Despite siding with his nephew over his alma mater, Peyton made sure there was no mistaking which team had his heart. “Everybody knows pretty strongly where my loyalties lie on all other Saturdays.”

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning reacts during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Aaron Meullion-Imagn Images

The youngest Manning has a big year ahead. Expectations are sky-high for him and the Longhorns yet again. He enters the season as one of the top quarterbacks in the country on a roster built to win.

While there were growing pains in his first season as a full-time starter, he found his form late in the season. Head coach Steve Sarkisian praised his toughness, a trait shared by the Manning family during their football careers.

The future remains uncertain for Manning. He could enter the 2027 NFL draft after the season, though it would be unsurprising to see him return for his final season of eligibility based on family history. However, he has a chance to accomplish something no one in his family has achieved: winning a national title.

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