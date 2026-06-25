Where Arch Manning Lands in EA Sports College Football 27 Player Rankings

The Texas Longhorns football machine is rolling into the 2026 season at full speed. No team has more pressure on them heading into the college football season than the Longhorns.

Last year, the Longhorns were crowned the best team in college football before a game was even played. Some in the national media even claimed that quarterback Arch Manning may be one of the best to ever play the position at the college level. Of course, things didn't stick to that script, but the Longhorns grew over time in the 2025 season.

Now, the expectations are around the same, with Manning still getting a lot of offseason buzz. On Wednesday, EA Sports released player rankings for the latest edition of their college football video game franchise. Just where did Manning land in the quarterback rankings?

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Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Manning made the top 10 quarterback list for College Football 27. The Longhorns quarterback came in at sixth on the list at a 91 overall.

Ahead of Manning is Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr who has a 92 rating, USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava with a 92, Ole Miss Rebels quarterbakc Trinidad Chambliss at a 93, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin has a 94 rating, and the top quaterback in the game is Oregon Ducks star Dante Moore, who has a 95 overall rating.

Top 10 QBs. Dante Moore leads the way at 95 OVR.



Who else should be here? #CFB27 pic.twitter.com/b7ETGVP0mZ — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 24, 2026

A 91 rating may not scream that Manning's expectations are as high as they were last season; however, if things go according to plan, there's a good chance the Longhorns' quarterback will see his rating skyrocket as the season moves forward.

It was a slow start for Manning last season, which makes sense when one realizes that his first start in his first full season as the starter in Austin was against the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

After that game, Manning gained his confidence against teams that would be considered "cupcakes", but ultimately proved he belonged in the SEC. Manning finished the season with 3,163 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes. Those are strong numbers and will be even better when he finishes the final chapter of his 2026 season.

The ratings in this video game will be debated on end. That's what happens in the long wait of summer as college football fans create any news they can before things get kicked off in less than three months.

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