Jahdae Barron Answers Questions About Unique Texas Longhorns Pro Day Attire
For the 21 players who took the field Tuesday for Pro Day, it was the final time they'd do so representing the University of Texas as they prepare for the NFL Draft. And while the Pro Day attire provided by the Texas Longhorns was black and grey, star cornerback Jahdae Barron decided to stand out from his teammates.
And it wasn't with his athleticism. Rather, he decided that for one final time, he'd don the burnt orange. A conscious decision he made before taking the field for his Pro Day workout.
"I didn't wear any of the Pro Day gear because, you know, it was gray and it was black. I wanted to wear burnt orange for one last time," Barron said.
It is a fitting answer for the Austin, Texas, native who helped rebuild the Longhorns program back into national title contenders under head coach Steve Sarkisian. But Barron's love for the burnt orange goes beyond just the fact that he was a key player on the teams that made back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
It also goes back to his decision a year ago, where instead of declaring for the NFL Draft as a true senior, he returned to the 40 Acres for a fifth season. While he wasn't able to help Texas capture its first national championship in over two decades, the decision did pay off in terms of individual success, as he won the Jim Thorpe Award.
The award is annually given to college football's top defensive back. Barron joined three other Longhorns to win it. He started all 15 games this past season for Texas and finished with an SEC-best five interceptions. A strong fifth season has now put him in a position where it seems likely to hear his name called on Day 1 of the Draft.
Yet, Barron doesn't just believe that he should hear his name called in the first round. He believes that he has a case to be considered the best player at his position.
"But I most definitely believe that I am CB1," Barron said. "I'm so versatile. I can do a lot. I can go play corner, I can play nickel, and I can play safety. So I'm what you need, and I can I can go do it for you in the most humble way."