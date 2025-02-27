Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron Has Official Meeting with Dallas Cowboys

Could the Jim Thorpe Award winner be staying in the Lone Star State for his professional career?

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) receives the most outstanding player award after a victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) receives the most outstanding player award after a victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The first day of the NFL Combine has been eventful for former Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron.

As of Mel Kiper's latest 2025 NFL mock draft, released pre-combine, Barron is predicted to be the No. 30 pick in the first round by the Buffalo Bills, but but a handful of teams have shown interest in the Jim Thorpe Award winner.

Barron told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that he's met with the Dallas Cowboys while On Texas Football reproted that hebhas met with the Bills, the Green Bay Packers, the Pittsburgh Steelers in addition to several others.

Jahdae Barro
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) celebrates after a sack during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Barron said he will be thrilled to stay in state if it falls the right way in the draft.

“It would be crazy to put a star on my helmet," Barron said.

In his fifth year at Texas, Barron recorded 47 tackles, five interceptions and five passes defended. The cornerback was named to the Associated Press' All-American first team. His performance led the SEC and ranked third nationally in interceptions.

"I always believed my NFL dream was in reach," Barron said. "I always had faith in that, and I always put my faith in God, so I just knew I had to do my part, obviously, working. Over the years, I grew to be a mature person on and off the field and it allowed me to be here today."

Barron has prided himself in his versatility in defense, and this has seemed to be crucial for him in meeting with teams. The former Longhorn said some teams have asked him his preference in position, but he is comfortable across the board.

"A few teams talked to me about playing safety," Barron said. "A lot of teams asked me which one did I prefer, and honestly I told them 'I wanna play all of them.' It's always been beneficial for me. Coach (Terry) Joseph taugh me, if I can do all of them, I have a better understanding of what everybody's job is supposed to be...It allowed me to play much faster."

The NFL Combine will last until Sunday, March 2. Barron will know his future at the NFL Draft on April 24.

