Texas Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron Has Official Meeting with Dallas Cowboys
The first day of the NFL Combine has been eventful for former Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron.
As of Mel Kiper's latest 2025 NFL mock draft, released pre-combine, Barron is predicted to be the No. 30 pick in the first round by the Buffalo Bills, but but a handful of teams have shown interest in the Jim Thorpe Award winner.
Barron told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that he's met with the Dallas Cowboys while On Texas Football reproted that hebhas met with the Bills, the Green Bay Packers, the Pittsburgh Steelers in addition to several others.
Barron said he will be thrilled to stay in state if it falls the right way in the draft.
“It would be crazy to put a star on my helmet," Barron said.
In his fifth year at Texas, Barron recorded 47 tackles, five interceptions and five passes defended. The cornerback was named to the Associated Press' All-American first team. His performance led the SEC and ranked third nationally in interceptions.
"I always believed my NFL dream was in reach," Barron said. "I always had faith in that, and I always put my faith in God, so I just knew I had to do my part, obviously, working. Over the years, I grew to be a mature person on and off the field and it allowed me to be here today."
Barron has prided himself in his versatility in defense, and this has seemed to be crucial for him in meeting with teams. The former Longhorn said some teams have asked him his preference in position, but he is comfortable across the board.
"A few teams talked to me about playing safety," Barron said. "A lot of teams asked me which one did I prefer, and honestly I told them 'I wanna play all of them.' It's always been beneficial for me. Coach (Terry) Joseph taugh me, if I can do all of them, I have a better understanding of what everybody's job is supposed to be...It allowed me to play much faster."
The NFL Combine will last until Sunday, March 2. Barron will know his future at the NFL Draft on April 24.
