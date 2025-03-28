Barryn Sorrell Reflects On His Growth At Texas Longhorns Pro Day
AUSTIN - After running all of his tests at the NFL combine in February, defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell chose not to run any of the same tests at the Texas Longhorns' Pro Day on Tuesday, Mar 25. Sorrell was a key piece of Texas' defensive line, recording 44 total tackles, inclduing six sacks during the 2024 season.
He competed in the Reese's Senior Bowl, where he showed himself as a top defensive line prospect going into the 2025 NFL Draft. At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.68 40-yard dash, had a 34-inch vertical jump, a 10'1 broad jump, and did 28 reps on bench press.
"I got some really good feedback on (my testing)," Sorrell said. "That's why I didn't come out here and redo anything, the tests looked good and I think in everything I was about top 10 or top five or something. So that was a good thing for me."
Sorrell instead used Texas' pro day to show off his athleticism, something NFL coaches have taken note of.
"I'm obviously just showing that I'm a competitor, that's what the coaches really want to see, who's not going to back down from those challenges," Sorrell said. "I know the player I am and know what I can do. I wanted to go out there and take advantage."
After making back-to-back College Football Playoffs, the Longhorns drew 22 NFL coaches in attendance to their pro day. Following pro day, Sorrell was just going to wait and see which ones wanted to meet with him and show their interest.
Sorrell acknowledged how much Texas has changed since he first arrived four years ago, the first time in recent history that a Texas Longhorn wasn't drafted to the NFL. Now with head coach Steve Sarkisian, the program has turned around and a record-number of players recieved invites to the NFL Combine.
"It's a blessing. I mean, I've got to thank God first, just going back to my first year, going five and seven, and having nobody drafted," Sorrell said. "Pro day looked a lot different than now, and knowing that me and a lot of people out here were a key component in that change, and that's the best thing, especially walking out of these doors knowing that I left this place better than I found it."
Now, Sorrell will wait for the NFL Draft to learn where he will play football next. The NFL Draft begins on April 24 from Green Bay, Wisconsin.