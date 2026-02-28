Jahdae Barron Sends Strong Michael Taaffe Message Amid NFL Scouting Combine

The journey of former Texas Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe continues to seem like that of one out of a fairytale.

Once an unranked recruit with just two Ivy League offers and a chance to walk on at Rice and Texas, Taaffe made the most out of his opportunities as a Longhorn. The Austin native finished his career with 221 total tackles, 14 pass breakups, three sacks and seven interceptions, while also being named a two-time All-American and the winner of the Wuerffel Trophy.

While his performances at Texas were as good as any player in college football, former Longhorn Jahdae Barron took to X to shine a light on how smart a player Taaffe is, following an answer he gave at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Smartest player I’ve touched the grass with," Barron wrote on X.

The answer that prompted this response was in regard to his relationship with Barron, who is now with the Denver Broncos and Andrew Mukuba, who is with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"That's one of my best friends," Taaffe said of Mukuba at the NFL Scouting combine on Friday." Him and Jahdae both have been super supportive for me. You know I hate that they got into the league one year before me because now I feel like little bro, but the three of us, the bond that we have it's been incredible.

"They've done so much for me, I can't say how thankful I am for them." Because it's truly out of love. If I got the opportunity to play with one of them it would be truly out of love. You hear a lot of the times don't ask the vets what to do on this defense or that defense, because they might tell you the wrong way, but if I ask Jahdae or Drew, it's all love with those guys."

As he prepares for his NFL career, Taaffe may find himself in a familiar position, which is being doubted. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his rankings of the top 10 players at every position, and while Taaffe wasn't featured on the list, he did earn an honorable mention nod.

A strong showing at the combine with his measurables will only help his case, but for the teams that sit down with him for meetings, it's hard to imagine that they won't walk away with the same sentiment that Barron shared about his former teammate.