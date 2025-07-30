Jaydon Blue Gets First-Team Reps at Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
The Dallas Cowboys have had a 1,000-yard rusher in five out of the last six seasons in Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, and Rico Dowdle. That may come as a surprise with the pass-heavy nature of the Dallas offense recently -- it only ran the ball on 38.86 percent of plays in 2024, the sixth-lowest number in the NFL.
But with none of those backs on the roster anymore, the Cowboys now have a group of veteran and rookie newcomers ready to take advantage of the opening in new head coach Brian Schottenheimer's scheme.
And this week at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, former Texas Longhorn Jaydon Blue has seemed to catch Schottenheimer's eye, earning first-teams reps for the first time on Wednesday.
Schottenheimer on Blue
“I think in the spring he picked it up slower than we had hoped. But not now. He’s got it," Schottenheimer said about Dallas' fifth-round selection, via Jon Machota. "He’s figuring it out. He’s one of those guys that doesn’t say much, but there’s a big-time competitive fire in there. He wants to be great. He wants to be elite. He knows he’s talented."
Last season at Texas, Blue started the year as coach Steve Sarkisian's starter in the backfield after CJ Baxter went down with a knee injury preseason. But following some Blue fumbling issues, Quintrevion Wisner ended up taking over as the main back. Still, Blue accumulated 730 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground and 42 receptions for 368 yards and six receiving touchdowns in 2024.
Blue's explosiveness was never a question and is something that could distinguish him on the professional level. His dual-threat capabilities out of the backfield could come in handy for Schottenehimer and company too.
“I think he’s realizing, ‘OK, I’m really talented. I’m really good. But I’m in the NFL now. And most of these guys are really, really good, so I have to do the things off the field, preparing mentally in the classroom, studying a little bit extra the installs for the next day, taking care of my body.’ It’s been fun to see,” Schottenheimer said.
In Blue's work with the first team on Wednesday, the Cowboys seemed to be testing his ball security:
Blue's first-team reps are, of course, a positive development for the Texas alum. But with veterans Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams each involved with the first team during camp as well, the Cowboys running back situation looks destined to be headed towards a committee approach. Still, Blue's skillset could earn him a clear-cut role if the positive reports keep coming.
Blue will get chances to impress the staff in a game setting in Dallas' three preseason matchups, the opener on Aug. 9 against the Los Angeles Rams.