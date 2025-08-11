Jaydon Blue Trending Upward Ahead of Dallas Cowboys' Second Preseason Game
As a majority of NFL teams have their first preseason game in the books, and now prepare for game two of the preseason as players continue to make impressions on their coaches, one former Texas Longhorn could be on track to make his first impression in real game action.
As former Longhorns standout and Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue, alongside teammate Miles Sanders, have made "significant progress" per Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer after speaking with the media on Monday. Both players will have a real shot at playing in the Cowboys' second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.
"I think they're both going to start doing something this week," Schottenheimer said. " ... I think both those guys, we should see some significant progress with them this week, and we'll see, but hopefully they can both play in the game."
Blue Impressed in Cowboys Training Camp Before Minor Injury
During Cowboy's practice last Thursday, Blue was carted off the practice field. Fortunately for the rookie running back, he avoided any real significant injury, as reported by Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Blue suffered an ankle injury but avoided a sprain. However, as a result of the minor injury, Blue missed the Cowboys' first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Before the injury, the former Longhorns had been making a name for themselves during Cowboys training camp, showcasing the skills that made him such a big piece in the Longhorns' offense. Blue showed off his catching ability with a one-handed catch during a practice session and displayed his high-end speed throughout camp. This saw the running back earn high praise and draw comparisons to 15-year NFL veteran and multi-time Pro Bowler Darren Sproles from Schottenheimer.
"The quickness and the ability to accelerate in the hole, I keep going back to that, it's just different," Schottenheimer said. "He's got incredible lateral agility and quickness and when he jump cuts or moves lateral, he's able to get to top speed in a hurry. He doesn't need a lot of space."
How did the Cowboys' Running Game Look in the First preseason game, and what can Blue add
One of the biggest questions that clouds the Cowboys ahead of the 2025 season is their run game and what a new look running back room could add to the Cowboys' offense, which struggled to run the ball a season ago. Although pre-season won't give the best look at the Cowboys' running game, it does offer a small glimpse.
Dallas' offense managed to run the ball against the Rams in their first preseason game. With seventh-round pick Phil Mafah having 10 carries for 36 yards, Malik Davis adding 63 yards on seven carries, and Deuce Vaughn having just two carries for 11 yards. As a whole, the Cowboys' running backs rushed for a combined 110 yards on 19 carries, averaging about 5.7 yards per carry.
Though the Cowboys were able to move the ball on the ground, Blue's home run hitting speed brings a much-needed change of pace to the Cowboys' offense. And his abilities in the passing game add another dimension to the offense, which was not seen against the Rams as the other running backs combined for just four catches for 19 yards.
Blue gets to see real game action as the Cowboys take on the Ravens in their second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m.