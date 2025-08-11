Jaydon Blue, Miles Sanders injury updates are great news for Cowboys' backfield
The Dallas Cowboys are getting healtier at running back after being hit with the injury bug during training camp in Oxnard.
New Cowboys running backs Jaydon Blue and Miles Sanders both missed Saturday's 31-21 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams after dealing with respective injuries leading up to the matchup.
This forced the team to reunite with running back Malik Davis, who signed with Dallas ahead of the loss to the Rams. Impressively, he finished with seven carries for a game-high 63 yards.
Despite the solid performance, Davis isn't the future at running back for the Cowboys, who will need both Blue and Sanders healthy this season to provide a potential three-man punch out of the backfield alongside Javonte Williams.
Fortunately for Dallas, some good news has arrived ahead of preseason Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters Monday that the team should be seeing "significant progress" on the injury front for both Sanders and Blue this week.
"I think they're both going to start doing something this week," Schottenheimer said. " ... I think both those guys, we should see some significant progress with them this week, and we'll see, but hopefully they can both play in the game."
Sanders, 28, signed a one-year $1.337 million deal with Dallas in March after spending the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
As for Blue, he's looking to compete for a starting job despite being a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
If healthy enough, both will look to get some important preseason reps when Dallas and Baltimore kick off from Arlington on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET.
