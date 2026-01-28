Jim Schlossnagle Shares Latest Plan on Dual-Sport Star Jonah Williams

The Texas Longhorns pride themselves not only on a successful football program but also on a matching baseball program. Both programs are loaded with talent, and one name floats between those two rosters, becoming a dual-sport star for the Longhorns.

Jonah Williams, a breakout player for the Longhorns during the 2025 baseball season and an expected breakout for the 2026 college football season, is preparing to juggle the spring semester, working through both sports.

Despite football coach Steve Sarkisian being busy after the season, the Longhorns baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle says they have had a small conversation about their expectations for Williams, but will sit down soon to iron out the full details.

Confined by the Rules

June 1, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns infielders wait for a relief pitcher to warm up during the second round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional against the Texas A&M Aggies at Olsen Field College Station. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Williams isn't just a dual-sport athlete for the Longhorns, but is a star on the baseball diamond after his breakout freshman season in 2025. Filled with Moxy and talent, the Longhorns outfielder backed up his on-field swagger with a productive first season.

Playing in 20 games and earning 15 starts, he batted .327 with eight runs and 10 RBI's, while adding three doubles and three stolen bases to his total as well. Starting the season off the bench, when his name was called, he answered. Now, as he and the Longhorns prepare for another season, it becomes essential to know how he splits his time this spring between the two sports.

"I would anticipate, as Jonah becomes more of a priority in the defense of football, that they’re going to want him around more, and that’s okay; that’s part of the deal," Schlossnagle said during his press conference. "I’ve been through that several times with football-baseball players, and it’s actually not that tough to navigate. You just have to be number one; you have to make sure you stay within the confines of the rules, because they’re only allowed twenty hours a week of activity. So luckily, a baseball game, even if it lasts seven hours, only counts as three. But yeah, we’ll work our way through it, and if anybody can handle that, Jonah can do that.”

Finding a way to balance the spring will be tough, but Williams could be asked to take a step forward for the football program this offseason. As Sarkisian and the Longhorns revamp their secondary, Williams, who finished with nine tackles this season, could be a big piece of that equation. Finding a way to maintain his production on the diamond, while preparing for the football season ahead, will be a tall task.

Recommended Articles