Joel Klatt Says Texas is 'Absolutely Back' in Post-Spring Rankings
The phrase "Texas is back" was little more than a meme throughout the 2010s. Now, though, it's undeniable reality.
Steve Sarkisian has brought the Texas Longhorns back to the top of the sport, making the College Football Playoff semifinals in each of the past two years. While they haven't made it back to the national championship game just yet, it shouldn't be too long with how they consistently bring in fresh talent.
In fact, this might just be the year they get back there. Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt placed Texas at No. 2 in his post-spring top 25, adamantly stating his believe that this team can go all the way.
"Coming off back-to-back semifinal appearances, it's officially the Arch Manning era," Klatt said. "I was looking at these last three teams, as the teams that I had kind of in this bunch: Ohio State, Texas and my No. 1 team. Before I get to them I'll just tell you that now it's officially Arch Manning time, I believe he is going to be my Heisman frontrunner to begin the year, I think he can have that impact in that large of a season. They get CJ Baxter back to pair with Tre Wisner at running back.
"There are some holes to fill, but again, Steve Sarkisian - like Ryan Day, like Dan Lanning, like Kirby Smart, like Nick Saban used to do at Alabama - they're just reloading at Texas. ... Steve Sarkisian has built a program that is a preeminent program in college football. You don't have to ask if Texas is back, they are absolutely back, they've been in the national semifinals in two straight years and they may get past that this year. They will start for me at No. 2."
The Longhorns definitely have the talent to go all the way. This year's team is just as good as talented as the ones that made the semifinals in each of the past two years, if not more so. It's just a matter of putting it all together at the right time.
Texas faces numerous tough tests, including road games against Ohio State to start the season and against Georgia in November. The Longhorns' schedule was a point of criticism last season, and even though this year's schedule is very similar, they'll still have to fight for every single victory.