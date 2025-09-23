Joey Galloway Thinks One Freshman QB is Better Than Texas’ Arch Manning
Ahead of the Texas Longhorns’ 2025 season, Arch Manning was projected to be one of the most talented quarterbacks to come out of college football in quite some time.
Manning has seen his fair share of ups and downs this season, including getting booed by his home-crowd fans. He has been to the top of the mountain, like his performances against San Jose State and Sam Houston State, and been to the valleys, like his performances against Ohio State and UTEP.
On a recent episode of Nonstop with Kirk Herbstreit, former NFL wide receiver Joey Galloway said he has been more impressed with Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood than Manning so far this season.
Bryce Underwood vs. Arch Manning
“Now they have Bryce Underwood, who — let me say this,” Galloway said. “When I watch him play, he is better than Arch Manning right now. We’ve had a thousand conversations… His timing.”
Galloway knew he would catch some flack for his take, and quickly doubled down.
“Now, that doesn’t mean, because I know people are going to look at that and say, ‘Well, he only threw for 105 yards,’” Galloway said. ”I’m looking at talent. I’m looking at skill. More importantly, I’m looking at timing when he throws the ball, which when you talk about a kid’s ability to go from college to the NFL, timing is the biggest issue for all of them. How quickly I have to get the ball out of my hands because my receiver was open and now he’s not. Or he’s going to be open. He’s not going to throw it, trusting he’s going to be there. That’s the difference.”
So far, Underwood and Manning have had similar stats. Manning has recorded 888 passing yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions. He also has rushed for 123 yards and five touchdowns. At the same time, Underwood has posted 733 passing yards and two touchdowns and one interception. He also has rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns.
“This kid here, when I watch him play, and then you add in the swagger he has,” Galloway said. ”It’s not too big for him. It’s like, ‘Hey, we’re in Lincoln, Nebraska. Don’t worry about nothing. We got this.’ It’s helpful to have a run game like that, but he’s been fun to watch. I think he’s been really good.”
If Manning’s last performance is an indicator of what is to come for the Longhorns, it seems like Galloway will be eating his words soon.