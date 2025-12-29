Arch Manning & Bryce Underwood Take on Orlando Together Ahead of Citrus Bowl

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood fell short in their efforts to lead their teams into the College Football Playoff.

Instead, they have found themselves in Orlando, Florida, waiting for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.

While the glory and the fame associated with this bowl game can’t compare to that of the CFP, it seems as though participating players are making the most of their postseason trip and what it has to offer.

Manning and Underwood take on Fun Spot America

Orlando brings a lot to the table when it comes to entertainment, something that both Longhorn and Wolverine players have discovered during their time there.

Recently, Detroit Free Press’ Tony Garcia posted a photo of Manning and Underwood joining forces to enjoy the Freedom Flyer ride at Fun Spot America in Orlando. The two appear to be in good spirits with just two days remaining until kickoff.

However, it was a comment by Wolverines defensive back Brandyn Hillman that really made the moment.

“Bro, you know how much money is in this picture?” he said to Garcia as the photo was being taken.

The answer, as many know, is a lot of money. Underwood and Manning are two of the highest-earning quarterbacks in the NCAA, each leading well-respected flagship universities within their respective states.

Although a postseason run wasn’t in the cards for either of them in 2025, their efforts have led them to a bowl game against one another. As they each navigate playing in the absence of several key playmakers and coaches, it will be interesting to see how the two quarterbacks adapt and take control in this season-concluding matchup.

What this game means

While Manning has firmly expressed his plans to stay at Texas, Underwood hasn’t yet made a decision regarding his future. There is a chance that this game could be his last as a Wolverine, especially considering the drama they have experienced at the head coaching position.

Former Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham is replacing former Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore due to an inappropriate relationship Moore had been having with a staff member.

While the impact that this coaching turnover will have on Underwood’s future remains unknown, this game serves as his final opportunity to end 2025 on a positive note.

The same goes for Manning, who has led this team through ups, downs and a fair share of shortcomings.

However, as both Manning and Underwood have shown through this picture of them on the rollercoaster together, this game is also about each team getting to bond and enjoy themselves at the end of their long seasons.