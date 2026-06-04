Joey McGuire's Latest Delusional Dig At The Texas Longhorns Makes No Sense

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire is at it again.

The feud between Texas and Texas Tech is very publicized at this point.

From a certain point of view, Texas head coach Steve Sarisian started it, calling out the inequities of scheduling in college football in relation to its effect on the College Football Playoff. In that statement, he used 'another team' from 'another conference' in the state of Texas, and never actually mentioned Texas Tech by name.

Tech took exception to that, regardless, with McGuire, booster Cody Campbell, and AD Kirby Hocutt all taking their own pop shots at Texas throughout a frivolous PR campaign, challenging the Longhorns to 'Spot the ball'.

A campaign, mind you, that is a financial impossibility for the Longhorns once you get into the dollars and cents.

But instead of moving on, McGuire took his opportunity to speak at the San Antonio Quarterback Club, as a chance to fire off another ill-informed and misguided shot in the Longhorns' direction.

McGuire's latest jab

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire looks on during spring football practice | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When teasing a potential non-conference home-and-home series against a major college football 'blue-blood' for the 2027-2028 seasons, McGuire noted that the matchup would not be against the Texas Longhorns.

Why? According to McGuire, because the Longhorns are 'scared'.

“It won’t be Texas because they’re scared," McGuire said, per CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball.

And that statement might be McGuire's most delusional yet.

The Longhorns have historically dominated the Red Raiders, and lead the all-time series 55-18. They are also a whopping 19-5 vs. Tech since 2000, and have won five of the last six meetings between the two teams.

In the one loss, Texas blew a 10-point lead and turned the ball over in overtime to lose the game.

In fact, in their final Big 12 season, the Longhorns eviscerated Texas Tech 57-7 in Lubbock. Joey McGuire was the head coach of the Red Raiders in that matchup and watched then-third-string Arch Manning get his first live game action as a college football quarterback.

Outside of all of that, Texas plays the arguably toughest schedule in the entire country in 2026.

Texas is not afraid, they have better things to do

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian shake hands following a press conference at AT&T Stadium | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns start with a plucky Texas State team that has one of the best quarterback/wide receiver duos in the nation with Brad Jackson and Beau Sparks. 3,224 yards and 21 touchdowns, while completing 71.3 percent of his passes, and also ran for 744 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. Sparks was his top target, pulling in 84 catches for 1,200 yards and 10 scores. They also return a second 1,000-yard receiver in Chris Dawn Jr.

Not exactly a cupcake to start the season.

The schedule for Texas then rolls into a Week 2 tilt against Ohio State, and contains SEC matchups against Ole Miss, Tennessee, Oklahoma, LSU, and Texas A&M - the latter four of which are all away from home.

But perhaps the most important point, and one that McGuire can't seem to grasp, is that Texas putting Texas Tech on their schedule in the future, any time soon, would likely be a downgrade.

The Longhorns schedule national title contenders in their non-conference slate and have done so dating all the way back to 2019-2020 with LSU. The 2020 matchup in Baton Rouge was canceled due to COVID-19, but it was on the books.

In 2019, the Longhorns played arguably the best team in the history of the sport in the Joe Burrow-led LSU Tigers. They were scheduled to face them again in 2020, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022 and 2023, it was Alabama. Yes, the same Alabama that was coming off of two straight national title appearances in 2020 and 2021, one of which they won. They scheduled home-and-home matchups against Michigan (2024 and 2027) and Ohio State (2025 and 2026), each of which has won a title in the last three seasons.

After that, Texas has Notre Dame on the schedule in 2028 and 2029, which just played for a national championship in 2025 and is a favorite to compete for one again this year. The Irish could even begin this season as the No. 1 overall team in the country.

With that future slate, replacing Michigan or Notre Dame with Texas Tech would only be a downgrade.

Tech, on the other hand, does not have the same history of inviting a challenge.

Texas Tech's history of weak scheduling

Texas Tech's quarterback Tyler Shough scores a touchdown against Oregon in a non-conference football game | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Since 2009, Texas Tech has faced four ranked teams in non-conference play, two of which were the Houston Cougars (2009 and 2022), one of which was NC State, and the final being Oregon in 2023. Those teams ranked No. 17, No. 25, No. 16, and No. 13, respectively. The Red Raiders are 1-3 in those games.

In reality, the Red Raiders haven't faced a top-10 non-conference team since 1997, when they took on Peyton Manning and the Tennessee Volunteers. They lost 52-7.

In terms of the future, Tech is set to face Abilene Christian, Sam Houston State, and a very bad Oregon State team this season.

It also has future matchups against Arkansas Pine-Bluff and New Mexico in 2027, Stephen F. Austin and Wyoming in 2028, and Incarnate Word and Missouri State in 2029. It also has matchups with Arkansas in 2030 and 2031 and 2034, Fresno State in 2030 and 2032, Washington State and UTEP in 2032, and Oregon in 2033.

Not exactly a murderer's row of competition.

Now, after facing backlash for their weak - some would call cupcake - schedule, the Red Raiders are now supposedly responding by adding a college football power to their future schedule

Truth be told, it would seem that all Texas Tech did was prove Steve Sarkisian's point, and as a result, it has now been forced to add an actual challenge to its schedule.

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