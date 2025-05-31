Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Embracing Offseason Preparation
Former Texas Longhorn Xavier Worthy spent much of the rookie year offseason tending to a hamstring injury. Training camp and the pre-season process were rushed for Worthy as a result, preventing him from getting optimal preparation and collaboration with his new teammates.
Ahead of his sophomore year, Worthy has been healthy -- and the fastest player to ever run the NFL Combine 40-yard dash has taken advantage of the extra time. Worthy worked out with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Texas this offseason, further developing a chemistry that began to take form last season.
"It feels good to be able to get this experience," Worthy said Thursday in a press conference. "Last year, I was hurt with a hamstring. So just to have this role and this level of extra training, it's good to get that type of rapport with him."
With a season under his belt, Worthy feels he understands the Chiefs offense better and feels more comfortable on the field. Now, it is time to build on what he accomplished as a rookie, especially in the second half of last season.
"The end of last year was kind of like a stepping stone for me," Worthy said. "Just learning and getting a better feel for what [Mahomes] likes, and I started feeling like that got better at the end of the year. So just continue that and use that momentum."
From Week 11 on, Worthy tallied at least four catches and 40 yards in every game. He finished his first regular season with 59 receptions, 638 yards and nine total touchdowns.
In Kansas City's three playoff matchups, Worthy improved game by game in receptions, targets, yards and touchdowns. He was one of the only sparks in the Chiefs' blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, gathering eight receptions for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns.
His Super Bowl statistics came in unusual circumstances, as all but one of his receptions came in the second half with the Chiefs down big. But, either way, Worthy knows his performance and the ability to utilize the long ball is something to keep in mind.
"It showed what's here to come in the future," he said.
The Chiefs are set to get Rashee Rice back from injury and will have a starting trio of Worthy, Rice and Marquise Brown for Mahomes to target in the 2025-26 season. Clearly earning his quarterback's trust down the stretch last year, the Texas alum will be an important presence in the Kansas City receiver corps moving forward.