Kaydon Finley Sends Message to Texas Longhorns After Notre Dame Commitment
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns missed out on 2026 four-star wide receiver Kaydon Finley to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a race that many fans in Austin had eyes on.
A product of Aledo (TX), Finley is the son of former Longhorns and Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley. As a result, he already had a well-established Texas connection but has chosen to play for head coach Marcus Freeman and the national runner-ups from last season.
Despite deciding against the Longhorns, Finley took the time on social media to individually thank Texas, even directly naming quarterbacks Dia Bell and Arch Manning.
Kaydon Finley's message
"I have the utmost respect for Coach Sarkisian and his staff," Finley wrote on X. "UT has always been a special place for me and my family. Coach Jackson has become one of my most influential mentors throughout this process, and I'll value our relationship forever. With guys like Arch Manning and Dia Bell leading the way, Texas is set up for big success and I wish them nothing but the best."
Finley also personally thanked his other two finalists: Texas A&M and Arizona State.
"I'm deeply thankful to every program that extended me an offer," Finley continued. "I don't take the blessing of relationships and opportunities lightly, and I'm immensely grateful for this entire process. Ultimately, God led me to Notre Dame to compete under Coach Freeman. His plan for me is greater than my own and I can't wait to see what the future holds. Go Irish!"
It's clear from Finley's statement that not choosing Texas was certainly a difficult decision when considering the ties he has with Austin. The Longhorns had long been a team to watch in his recruitment and appeared to make things tough on Notre Dame despite the Irish winning out.
Finley took official visits to Arizona State (April 24), Louisville (May 30), Texas A&M (June 6), Notre Dame (June 13) and Texas (June 20).
He also received offers from programs like Georgia, Oregon, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, Missouri, Florida, Arkansas, Florida State and many more.
During the 2024 season with Aledo, Finley finished with 81 catches for 1,432 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Despite missing out on Finley, the Longhorns' 2026 class features names like Bell along with five-stars like athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. and edge rusher Richard Wesley among others.
Texas will begin the 2025 season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.