Texas Longhorns Eliminated From Race for Five-Star Recruit?
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have secured some major commitments this offseason but have had some notable misses as well.
Another loss on the 2026 recruiting trail -- and to their arch rivals no less -- could soon be in store for the Longhorns as July rolls on.
Per reports from On3, the Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers are viewed as the two teams leading for five-star athlete Lamar Brown with the race being described as "50-50." The Miami Hurricanes are also a finalist, per an announcement from Brown on social media.
A product of University Lab in Baton Rouge, LA. and the No. 7-ranked player in the nation, Brown is a unique prospect that brings elite talent to both the offensive and defensive line.
Texas A&M Could Beat Texas in Recruiting Again
As things stands, this report would presumably put Texas out of the running for Brown, but it's hard to rule out anything when it comes to recruiting.
If Texas A&M lands Brown, the Aggies could essentially lock up the No. 1 class in 2026 after a impressive summer haul. Texas A&M has already secured recent commitments from five-stars like cornerback/athlete Brandon Arrington, edge rusher Tristan Givens and defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright, the latter of whom had the Longhorns as a finalist.
The Aggies also snagged a June commitment from four-star running back KJ Edwards, who had long been one a coveted target for Texas in the class.
However, if Texas does up landing Brown, he would arguably become the top commit in the 2026 class for the Longhorns, joining five-stars like quarterback Dia Bell, athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. and edge rusher Richard Wesley.
Texas also had 2026 commitments from four-star talents like offensive lineman John Turntine III, defensive linemen Corey Wells, Dylan Berymon and Vodney Cleveland, linebacker Kosi Okpala, wide receiver Chris Stewart and more.
According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Brown would bring "high-round NFL Draft potential" to whichever program he chooses.
"Legitimate high-level two-way prospect as an interior O-lineman or potentially role-versatile front-line defender," Brooks wrote. "Projected for many months to IOL as a physical, athletic difference maker who could potentially provide across-the-front O-line versatility in college. However, indicates desire to play defense, which obviously must be considered in evaluation. ... Elite combine-testing athleticism in several categories. Must firmly land in a long-term positional home. That said, projects as a high-major impact player on either side of the ball. Possesses legitimate high-round NFL Draft potential."