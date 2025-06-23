Kevin Durant Offers His Opinion on Micah Parsons' Dallas Cowboys Future
Fanatics Fest took place this past weekend, and athletes across the four major North American sports leagues were in attendance. Among the big names included former Texas Longhorns and NBA superstar Kevin Durant, who spent some of his time at the event trying to convince another superstar athlete to possibly switch teams.
In an interview with television personality Kay Adams, Kevin Durant predicted that Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons will someday join the Washington Commanders.
"I think he will be a Commander at some point in his career," Durant said about Parsons. "I would say two years from now."
Parson's wasn't so sure about the accuracy of Durant's prediction, saying there is only one man on the team he could work with.
"I only rock with Dan Quinn," Parson's said.
"Exactly. that's all ya need to rock with," Durant responded.
Dan Quinn was hired as the Commanders' head coach on February 3, 2024, and recently underwent his first season at the helm of Washington. With the help of rookie sensation Jayden Daniels this past season, Quinn led the Commanders to the team's first playoff victory since 2006 and first NFC championship appearance since 1992. An incredible turnaround, an addition like Parsons in the future could add even more talent to an already impressive team.
Durant knows a thing or two about joining new teams, having been recently traded to the Houston Rockets. Durant, once he joins the Rockets next season, will have played for five NBA teams in his career. Past teams Durant played for include the Seattle Supersonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors, the Brooklyn Nets, and, most recently, the Phoenix Suns.
Parsons doesn't seem quite ready to move on from the Cowboys just yet, as the star linebacker finds himself in the middle of contract negotiations with the team for a possible extension. Parson's contract with Dallas is up after the 2025 season, and negotiations are ongoing with Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
With the future uncertain for Parsons, perhaps he will heed his fellow superstar's advice and check out the division rival Commanders as a possible home for the future.