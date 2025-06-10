Micah Parsons Gives Positive Update on Contract Talks With Jerry Jones
Micah Parsons seems confident he'll get what he wants from the Dallas Cowboys.
On Tuesday, the three-time All-Pro was seen chatting with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during minicamp, and the discussion may have been substantial. Parsons is smack in the middle of contract talks with the Cowboys, and it sounds like he feels comfortable where things stand.
Clarence Hill Jr. of DLLS is reporting that, according to Parsons, he and Jones see eye-to-eye on a contract, and that he'll be the highest-paid defender in NFL history.
Parsons confirmed to the DLLS Cowboys that he and Jones had a meeting of the minds on contract numbers that both were comfortable with. He told Jones what he wanted and Jones was amenable to it. He also told Jones to call his agent David Mulugheta to finalize the terms and the language.
Jones has yet to make the call.
That sounds like a huge development and, based on the reporting, it would seem Jones and Parsons have what amounts to a handshake agreement.
Parsons has a legitimate claim to being the NFL's best defender right now. In 63 games over four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old has racked up 52.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles. In 2024, he had a career-low 12 sacks, but only played in 13 games due to a high ankle sprain.
Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett is currently the highest-paid defender in the NFL. Earlier this offseason, Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million deal, giving him the highest average annual value for a defender in league history.
If we're judging by total contract value, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has the top deal at five years and $170 million. It's not crazy to think Parsons could surpass both players with his new deal.
From what it sounds like, he might be getting that contract soon.