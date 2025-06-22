Texas Longhorns' Kevin Durant Traded to Houston Rockets in Blockbuster Deal
Former Texas Longhorns forward Kevin Durant is on the move. And he's headed back to the Lone Star State.
The Houston Rockets have made a blockbuster trade on Sunday to acquire the 15-time All-Star from the Phoenix Suns for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick in next week's NBA Draft and five second-round picks.
Durant had named the Rockets one of his preferred destinations recently and he gets his wish.
With the acquisition of Durant, who is soon to be 37, the Rockets are going all in. Houston finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference but were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the first round. The team seems to believe the addition of Durant is the move that will translate that regular season promise into postseason success.
Durant also has a strong relationship with coach Ime Udoka from their mutual time at the Brooklyn Nets and with USA Basketball, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Udoka recently agreed to a long-term extension with the Rockets.
In Houston, Durant joins Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun as the centerpieces of the franchise. The Rockets have a bright young surrounding cast that can be expected to continue its development next season. Houston's title odds noticeably increased following the trade, according to ESPN BET.
On the flip side of the deal, Phoenix gets a rising star in Green, defensive standout in Brooks and a lottery pick in return for Durant. It will be interesting to see if the Suns -- now with a backcourt trio of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Green -- are done making deals or if this is the first of multiple.
The trade gives the Suns some youth while also allowing them to avoid a full rebuild. It is a new era in Phoenix, with the organization beginning its first offseason with a new general manager and head coach.
18 years after his sole season for the Longhorns, Durant will get a homecoming in Texas. The deal comes on the last day of the season, with Game 7 of the NBA Finals taking place Sunday night between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.