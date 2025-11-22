Key Defensive Star OUT For the Longhorns vs. Razorbacks
The Texas Longhorns, despite having three losses on the season, are continuing to find a path into the College Football Playoff. Step one for that goal is winning out in the final two remaining games of the season, with the Arkansas Razorbacks up first.
Unfortunately for the Longhorns, they will be without one of their most significant defensive pieces, Anthony Hill Jr., who is officially listed as OUT according to the final SEC availability report. Hill is the only player who made the injury report, while the Razorbacks will be missing more than 10 players for the contest.
While the news of Hill's injury will hurt the Longhorns' defense, wide receiver Ryan Wingo has been taken off the injury report and appears to be a full go for the week 13 matchup.
Adapting On Defense
For the Longhorns, they get the fortunate news of having Wingo back, who is the team's leading receiver with 655 yards on the season, over 200 more than his next closest teammate. Wingo has become a favorite target of Arch Manning as of late, and the two are tied for the team lead in touchdowns with six on the year.
Hill is the devastating blow, though. He is the team's leading tackler with 70 total, 11 more than the next closest Longhorn, and is also pacing the team in solo tackles with 38. The defense will also miss his playmaking ability, tied for the team lead with two interceptions on the season, while also pacing the team in forced fumbles with three on the year.
As one of the leaders of the defense, the Longhorns will look to Liana Lefau and Ty'Anthony Smith to carry the increased workload. Lefau and Smith are fourth and fifth in tackles on the team with 53 and 44, respectively. They will face a Razorbacks defense that is 24th in the country in scoring with 32.1 points per game, and 12th in yards per game with 460.9 at this point in the season.
Hill, who suffered a broken hand in the loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, was expected to miss some time. Still, head coach Steve Sarkisian said he was optimistic about the Longhorns' linebacker returning during the final few weeks of the season.
The Razorbacks will be without more than 10 players, including Braylen Russell, who is third on the team in rushing yards with 286 and has seven touchdowns on the season.
The Longhorns will kickoff against the Razorbacks in Austin at 2:30 p.m. CT