How Arch Manning's Confidence Could Change The Longhorns' Season
The Texas Longhorns looked like a different team in their 55-0 win over the Sam Houston State Bearkats, and part of that was quarterback Arch Manning looking like the version the coaching staff and fans were expecting to see from him.
After a few stare-downs in the end zones on rushing scores, Manning seemed to find his swagger and confidence, both of which were equally welcomed by the coaching staff. He was playing fluidly, looked comfortable in the pocket, and moved the ball downfield in the passing game.
If this is the Manning who will be under center for the Longhorns for the rest of the season, then they can certainly reach their lofty pre-season expectations of winning a national championship.
Confidence Is Key
Steve Sarkisian emphasized allowing the offense to find its confidence and rhythm on the field during practice the week before the game. He knew this would translate to the field during the game and still believed that somewhere out there was the version of Manning they had been waiting to see.
“I always say this about Arch: there’s a lot more personality in there than sometimes everyone gets to see," Sarkisian said while speaking to the media after the game. "I always feel like he’s a little bit at his best when that emotion kind of comes out some. I think there was a lot built up in there, obviously from last week, that he needed to get out. But inevitably, I think the guys feed off of that from him, and it’s one of his strengths. That's the best version of Arch."
While some may have dubbed Manning's behavior 'corny' due to playing inferior opponents, his teammates loved it, and he himself cracked a smile talking about it. For Manning, it was a cathartic performance. Finally, he put an entire game together, and no questions were asked after the win, doubting his performance.
“Yeah, I had a good time with Coach [Steve Sarkisian] on Sunday just to play one play at a time, kind of a sniper mentality, and we did that tonight," Manning said. "I thought the team played really well.”
Veteran Michael Taaffe even commented that Manning got his swagger back, and it couldn't come at a better time. The Longhorns enter their bye week and have two weeks to prepare for their first SEC game of the season, a road trip to Gainesville, Florida, to take on the Gators.
Now reinvigorated with confidence and his swagger, though, Manning could change the narrative surrounding his season and take the Longhorns to their pre-season expectations if he continues playing this way.