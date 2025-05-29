Kickoff & TV Details for Multiple Texas Longhorns Football Games Released
The Texas Longhorns will face a highly-anticipated schedule in the 2025 season, complete with several must-watch games on the horizon.
And with first-year starting quarterback Arch Manning taking the field, and head coach Steve Sarkisian entering his fifth season at the helm, all eyes with be on Texas this fall.
On Thursday, the SEC released the official kickoff and television details for six of the Longhorns' 12 regular season games, including the season opener against Ohio State, the Red River Rivalry, and the Lone Star Showdown.
First up, as had previously been reported multiple times leading up to the official release by the SEC, the Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 11 am CT on FOX on August 30, where they are likely to be featured by both Big Noon Kickoff and ESPN's College GameDay.
For the Longhorns home opener against San Jose State on Sept. 6, kickoff is also set for 11 a.m. CT, with the game to be broadcast on either ESPN or ABC.
In Week 3 on Sept 13, the Longhorns will then take on the UTEP Miners, in what will be their first afternoon kickoff of the season at 3:15 pm CT. That game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
In Week 4, the Longhorns will remain in Austin where they will take on the Sam Houston Bearkats at in their first night game of the season on Sept 20. Kickoff is set for 7 pm CT on ESPN+ or SEC Network+.
On October 11, the Longhorns will head to Dallas for the annual Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. The two rivals will faced off on either ABC or ESPN at 2:30 pm CT.
Finally, the Texas A&M Aggies will head to Austin for the first edition of the Lone Star Showdown at DKR since 2010, with kickoff set for Friday, Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. The game will air on ABC.
Kickoff times for the team's road trips to Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Georgia, as well as their remaining two home games against Vanderbilt and Arkansas have yet to be set.