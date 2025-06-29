Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Bonding With Fellow Heisman Contender
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is spending his weekend at his family's Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, La., but it's not just a family vacation for him.
Manning, who's entering his third season with the Longhorns and first as the full-time starter, is rooming through LSU Tigers quarterback and fellow Heisman contender Garrett Nussmeier throughout the event at Nicholls State University. The two have grown pretty close over their brief time as roommates, even running some errands together.
“I love Garrett, he’s the man,” Manning said. “He’s a coach’s kid, so he knows ball.
“We went to Walmart last night and got food. So he’s the man. I’m glad — I’m gonna build a good relationship with him.”
Arch Manning Getting Recognized Over Garrett Nussmeier in Louisiana
With the Manning passing academy taking place just over an hour away from LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, one might assume that passerbys would recognize Nussmeier pretty easily. When he and Manning went to a local Walmart, however, only the latter was recognized.
“This is hilarious. This is the first time in Louisiana where this has kind of happened,” Nussmeier said. “We were just laughing. (People) come over, ‘Hey Arch! Arch! Can I get a picture?’ I’m just sitting in the background like ‘Hey guys!’”
Like his father Cooper Manning and uncles Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch is from the heart of Louisiana in New Orleans, so it's not a surprise he'd be recognized in his home state. Being recognized over the star quarterback of the flagship school in the state, though? That's something only the biggest star in the sport could do.
“We took a few pictures. But it was good,” Manning said.
Nussmeier, son of former NFL quarterback and current New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, is a Heisman frontrunner after completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,043 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. The Tigers only went 9-4, but their offense was absolutely not the issue. If Nussmeier continues to play at an elite level, they should absolutely see better results in 2025.
The Longhorns and Tigers don't play each other in the regular season, but they could still meet in the SEC Championship Game or even the College Football Playoff. That is to say, Manning and Nussmeier should make the most of their time together.