Texas Longhorns WR Ryan Wingo Hosts Youth Football Camp in St. Louis
Following a promising true freshman season in 2024, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo is on his way to becoming a star in Austin. However, he hasn't forgotten where he came from.
Over the weekend, Wingo returned to his home town of St. Louis to host a youth football camp at St. Louis University High School, his alma mater. It may have been a cloudy day, but it was all sunshine during a fun session on the field.
During an interview with Cory Mose of KVUE, the ABC affiliate in Austin, Wingo shared his motivation for hosting the camp.
"My main goal is to have fun," Wingo said. "I want everything to be about the kids. Nothing about me, nothing about nobody else, just having fun and getting better.
"I see a lot of myself in a lot of these kids. They're all super fast, they've got skills, everything like that. It's cool to be able to see them just growing up, and like I said, catching the ball, doing all these little things I used to do as well. It's pretty cool."
Wingo wasn't alone for this camp, as several of his Longhorns teammates - including quarterback Arch Manning, linebacker Collin Simmons and fellow wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr. and Aaron Butler - joined him for the trip. In particular, Manning honored a commitment he made to his teammate months prior.
"Yeah, Ryan's a great guy," Manning said. "Obviously a great player, but obviously a good teammate and just a good person. So he asked me a couple months back to go to his camp in St. Louis, my first time in St. Louis, and we're having a blast, I'm glad I could do it for him."
In his first season with the Longhorns, Wingo caught 29 passes for 472 yards and two touchdowns, adding 100 yards on the ground. For a freshman playing behind Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond and others, he had a very solid season.
Now, though, he's the leader of a young, talented receiving corps, and Manning will look his way very often throughout the season.