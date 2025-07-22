Lawsuit Filed by Former Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond Dismissed
AUSTIN -- There's a new update in the legal saga surrounding former Texas Longhorns and Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who turned himself over to Frisco police in April on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault.
The United States District Court in Northern Texas dismissed with prejudice the defamation lawsuit Bond filed against his accuser, according to reports Tuesday from ESPN. The defense had claimed that Bond's encounter with the unnamed woman was consensual. Bond was released on $25,000 bond.
Since the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, it cannot be refiled by Bond in court again.
Isaiah Bond Went Undrafted in 2025 NFL Draft
A week after Bond turned himself in to police, he and his agency released a lengthy statement announcing that they would be suing Bond's accuser, who they say "targeted" him for "financial gain."
“Earlier this evening, Isaiah's attorneys at Nesenhoff & Miltenberg, LLP filed the attached complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in response to the false allegation of sexual assault and defamatory statements made against him," the complaint read, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "Unlike the false narrative that has been amplified, the truth, once revealed in its entirety, will show that he was targeted by a woman eight years his senior, relentlessly pursued, enticed by explicit photos & videos and ultimately setup for financial gain."
There was some thought that a team would take a chance on Bond during the Day 3 selections, but his name went uncalled entirely despite receiving some first-round projections during the regular season at Texas.
He finished his only year at Texas with 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns along with four carries for 98 yards and another score across 14 games with the team.
Isaiah Bond's Statement
Bond released a statement shortly after the news broke of him being in police custody, saying that he would corporate with authorities during the investigation.
“Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false," Bond said in an April 10 statement. "I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence.”