Vince Young Praises Texas Longhorns' Latest Recruiting Wins
Texas Longhorns recruiting has been the talk of the college football world over the past few weeks, as the program has earned the commitments of numerous five-stars on the way to another successful recruiting cycle. The impressive stretch has even caught the attention of a legendary former Longhorn.
Former national championship-winning Texas quarterback, Vince Young, has been keeping up with the latest recruiting news for the Longhorns, praising the program for its progress this summer.
"Texas Football is not playing around with recruiting players right now! Hook 'Em," Young wrote on social media.
Recap of Texas' Summer Recruiting
At the start of the summer, Texas had one five-star commitment in the 2026 class from quarterback Dia Bell, who is currently the No. 1 quarterback in his class according to On3. He was the earliest commitment to Texas in the class, making his decision to join the Longhorns in June 2024.
The Longhorns then saw a slow build through the summer, with the first major domino to fall for Texas in the form of a commitment from five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley in late June. Wesley ranks as the No. 2 EDGE in the nation and committed to the Longhorns after decommitting from the Oregon Ducks in May.
A few weeks later on July 15, Texas secured not one, but two more five-stars after earning commitments from No. 1-ranked Linebacker Tyler Atkinson and No. 1-ranked defensive lineman James "JJ" Johnson, the latter of whom flipped from the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Longhorns' success would continue with Texas' most recent five-star, No. 2-ranked running back Derrek Cooper, announcing his commitment to Texas on Sunday.
Cooper will be the latest high-ranking running back to join the Longhorns in 2026 after some previously impressive players at the position for Texas. Some of these former five-stars include CJ Baxter and Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson. Both players were the No. 1-ranked running backs in their respective classes.
It's not just five-stars making waves in the Texas recruiting cycle, but also one potential two-way player for the Longhorns as well. Four-star athlete Jermaine Bishop is another highly anticipated recruit that the Longhorns could potentially employ on both sides of the ball.
Texas has now jumped to No. 5 in 247Sports' team recruiting rankings after a very successful month and will look to continue climbing through the end of the recruiting cycle. The future seems bright for the Longhorns as Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the Texas staff continue their streak of standout recruiting classes.