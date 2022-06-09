Former Longhorn Joseph Ossai Named Bengals Breakout Candidate in 2022
Touchdown Wire recently named a breakout player for every NFL team ahead of the 2022 season. And former Texas Longhorns standout Joseph Ossai was their pick to break out on the Cinicinatti Bengals.
Ossai was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft following a statement All-American 2020 campaign at Texas which saw him record 5.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.
The former Texas great had high expectations as a rookie. He joined a Bengals defensive line that struggled to get pressure on the quarterback in 2020. He would have had the opportunity to make an immediate impact had he not suffered a meniscus injury in the preseason.
Chris Roling of Bengals Wire had this to say about Ossai’s potential in 2022.
"Ossai, a third-round pick in 2021, looked like a breakout star during his rookie preseason before suffering a season-ending injury and that hype is starting to pick back up again. He was running with the first team and getting the best of names like Tristan Wirfs, so it’s justified. He’ll also be joining a line that features Trey Hendrickson on the opposite edge and Sam Hubbard rushing on the interior next to D.J. Reader, so it’s easy to see him having a monster season if he can stay on the field."
Ossai reportedly had another surgical procedure in May. He is limited right now, but he is expected to be ready to go when training camp begins in July.
Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard are currently in front of Ossai at the edge positions. Even if Ossai does not start, he will be a reliable third option off the edge who can take snaps away from Hendrickson and Hubbard.
Ossai will make his NFL regular-season debut on September 11th when the Bengals host the Pittsburg Steelers.
