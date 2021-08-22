Bengals Standout Rookie Joseph Ossai Expected to Miss Entire Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals standout rookie Joseph Ossai is expected to miss the entire 2021 season with a knee injury according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
It's unclear when Ossai suffered a meniscus injury, but he's scheduled to undergo surgery this week.
The Texas product suffered a right wrist injury in his preseason debut last week against the Bucs. It wasn't considered to be a season-ending issue. Ossai must've injured his knee at some point after leaving the game with a wrist injury.
The rookie had five quarterback pressures and sacked Tom Brady before leaving the game.
