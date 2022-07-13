Is Texas One of College Football's Best Coaching Jobs?

Despite having one of the worst decades in program history, there is little doubt that the Texas Longhorns are one of college football's blue bloods.

As such, whenever the Longhorns find themselves in search of a new head coach, they will inevitably be linked to the biggest names in the sport. From Urban Meyer last offseason prior to the hiring of Steve Sarkisian to the rumors of Nick Saban's wife looking at houses in Austin.

These names aren't connected to Texas for nothing, as the Longhorns remain one of the best coaching jobs in college football, according to 247Sports. In their recent top 10 college football coaching jobs the Longhorns clocked in at No. 5.

5. Texas Longhorns

Why Texas is one of college football's best jobs: Oil money. The nation's richest program. Countless All-Americans and individual award winners. Recruiting expertise. Texas is old college football royalty and the Longhorns have been itching to get back to the top of the podium over the past decade and change. All the necessary keys to winning at an elite level are available to those in power at Texas and the program has spared no expense to do so. The Longhorns' move to the SEC increases the pressure on Steve Sarkisian to win big. Likelihood for future surge: High Last national championship: 2005

Simply put, all the tools are there for a head coach to take Texas back to the promised land. As NIL continues to evolve and become more prominent, the Texas coaching job will only become more lucrative.

The jury is still out on Steve Sarkisian and if he will be the one to return the Longhorns to the peak of college football. However, if he should ultimately fail to do so, the next coaching cycle for the Longhorns will inevitably see them linked to the big names yet again. That's just how it goes for one of the best coaching jobs in college football.

