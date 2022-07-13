Skip to main content

Is Texas One of College Football's Best Coaching Jobs?

247Sports listed their top 10 best coaching jobs in college football.

Despite having one of the worst decades in program history, there is little doubt that the Texas Longhorns are one of college football's blue bloods

As such, whenever the Longhorns find themselves in search of a new head coach, they will inevitably be linked to the biggest names in the sport. From Urban Meyer last offseason prior to the hiring of Steve Sarkisian to the rumors of Nick Saban's wife looking at houses in Austin. 

These names aren't connected to Texas for nothing, as the Longhorns remain one of the best coaching jobs in college football, according to 247Sports. In their recent top 10 college football coaching jobs the Longhorns clocked in at No. 5. 

5. Texas Longhorns 

Why Texas is one of college football's best jobs: Oil money. The nation's richest program. Countless All-Americans and individual award winners. Recruiting expertise. Texas is old college football royalty and the Longhorns have been itching to get back to the top of the podium over the past decade and change. All the necessary keys to winning at an elite level are available to those in power at Texas and the program has spared no expense to do so. The Longhorns' move to the SEC increases the pressure on Steve Sarkisian to win big.

Likelihood for future surge: High

Last national championship: 2005

Simply put, all the tools are there for a head coach to take Texas back to the promised land. As NIL continues to evolve and become more prominent, the Texas coaching job will only become more lucrative. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16923529
Play
News

Brett Yormark 'Not Against' Early Big 12 Exit for Longhorns, Sooners

The Big 12's newest commissioner wants what's best for the conference in the event that Texas and OU bolt for the SEC early.

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
2 hours ago
robinson 1
Play
Football

Longhorns NFL Draft: Bijan Robinson 'Best Fit' in NFC East?

Robinson could potentially be the first running back off the board next April.

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago
623ce1c74fc4f
Play
Football

Oklahoma Sooners Offensive Players to Watch in Week 6 vs Texas

The Sooners have five returning starters in 2022 but they have plenty of competition to sort through at their skill positions.

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
5 hours ago

The jury is still out on Steve Sarkisian and if he will be the one to return the Longhorns to the peak of college football. However, if he should ultimately fail to do so, the next coaching cycle for the Longhorns will inevitably see them linked to the big names yet again. That's just how it goes for one of the best coaching jobs in college football. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

USATSI_16923529
News

Brett Yormark 'Not Against' Early Big 12 Exit for Longhorns, Sooners

The Big 12's newest commissioner wants what's best for the conference in the event that Texas and OU bolt for the SEC early.

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
robinson 1
Football

Longhorns NFL Draft: Bijan Robinson 'Best Fit' in NFC East?

Robinson could potentially be the first running back off the board next April.

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
623ce1c74fc4f
Football

Oklahoma Sooners Offensive Players to Watch in Week 6 vs Texas

The Sooners have five returning starters in 2022 but they have plenty of competition to sort through at their skill positions.

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Charlie Hurley
Baseball

Longhorns Land USC Transfer P Charlie Hurley

Hurley announced his intent to transfer to Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
USATSI_16923546
Football

Texas 2022 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma Sooners

The Longhorns will face the Oklahoma Sooners in their annual Red River Rivalry matchup at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas on Oct. 8 in Week 6.

By Matthew PostinsJul 12, 2022
USATSI_18407700
News

Report: SEC Not Looking For Conference Expansion

The SEC is not looking to move past 16 teams despite reports of further conference expansion

By Cole ThompsonJul 11, 2022
Arch-Manning-junior-season-debut
Football

WATCH: Longhorn Commit Arch Manning Lights Up 7-on-7

Arch Manning put on a show this summer during Isidore Newman 7-on-7 drills

By Michael GresserJul 11, 2022
USATSI_16409746
News

Top Storylines To Follow At Big 12 Media Days

Here are six storylines all Big 12 fans should know entering media days later this week

By Cole ThompsonJul 11, 2022