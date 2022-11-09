Skip to main content

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson 'Excited for Opportunity' To Play Against TCU

Bijan Robinson was recently on The Jim Rome Show where he discussed Texas' matchup against TCU.

The Texas Longhorns haven't played for a Big 12 championship since 2018, in Tom Herman's second season in Austin. However, that appearance didn't go the way the Longhorns would have liked. 

In their 39-27 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, the Longhorns were outscored 12-0 in the fourth quarter. Now, though, four years later they have a chance to finally get back to Big 12 title game. 

Of course, that is far from a guarantee to happen, but the Longhorns control their own destiny. To earn an appearance in the Big 12 championship game, they have one simple task to tackle. 

Win out, that's it. If the Longhorns can win out, they're in.

The first obstacle in that path is a matchup with the undefeated, No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs. 

With such a premier showdown waiting for the Longhorns, running back Bijan Robinson was recently on The Jim Rome Show and discussed the challenge that TCU will offer.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to play against them," Robinson said. "They're a good team, they've been a great team this year. They play as a team, and they have an undefeated record." 

"To be able to play against a team like that at home, and just have the opportunity to execute the gifts that God has given me and this whole team, I'm excited for that opportunity."

Yes, Robinson and the Longhorns likely relish the opportunity to not only play spoiler to TCU's playoff hopes but also make a Big 12 championship appearance. However, it isn't hard to see why Robinson himself is especially excited to play the Horned Frogs.

In the Longhorns' 32-27 win over the Horned Frogs, the TCU defense simply had no answers for him. He rushed for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 35 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. 

Saturday's matchup against TCU is arguably the biggest game so far in Steve Sarkisian's time at Texas. A win keeps the Longhorns in the hunt for a Big 12 title and dashes TCU's playoff hopes.

Doing so, though, will be much easier said than done as TCU is undefeated for a reason. However, if Robinson can emulate his performance from last season then don't count out Texas playing spoiler come Saturday.

