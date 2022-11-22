Texas RB Bijan Robinson Named A Semifinalist For Doak Walker Award

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson has been nothing short of special this season, showcasing why he has been considered by some as the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley.

On Tuesday he moved one step closer to adding yet another impressive award to his resumé, as he was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the best running back in college football.

Since its inception in 1990, the Longhorns are more than familiar with the Doak Walker Award, as their four winners are good for second behind Wisconsin's five. Ricky Williams won the award back-to-back in 1997 and 1998, Cedric Benson took it home in 2004 and D'Onta Foreman brought home the hardware in 2016.

Should Robinson claim the award, it would be Texas' fifth and tie Wisconsin for first, and he certainly has the stats to do so. He has rushed for 1,401 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 314 receiving yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns.

With potentially one regular season game left in his career as a Longhorn, and maybe even his last game should he sit out Texas' bowl game, Robinson appears to be a lock to be the first running back drafted in April.

Adding a Doak Walker Award to an already list of long accomplishments would just be one more feather cap in a storied Longhorn career for Robinson.

