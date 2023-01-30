Skip to main content

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Named in Top Five of PFF's 101 Best College Football Players

Bijan Robinson continues to be recognized as one of the best players in college football.

There is not much left that can be said or written about Texas Longhorns' running back Bijan Robinson that has yet to be said. 

Widely considered the best running back prospect in the upcoming draft, Robinson was a force that helped the Longhorns to an 8-5 record in year two under Steve Sarkisian. 

Robinson's dominant year landed him in the top five of PFF's 101 best college football players in 2022. 

No. 4 - Bijan Robinson - RB (Texas)

Robinson is the best running back prospect we’ve seen since Saquon Barkley, largely because of his special tackle-breaking ability. The junior forced 104 missed tackles this season, breaking David Montgomery’s PFF record. His 39% career forced missed tackle rate is also tied for the best in the PFF College era with Javonte Williams. 

The Doak Walker winner was dominant in his final season as a Longhorn, recording 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, good for sixth and tied-fifth in the country respectively. As well, he added 314 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Robinson is likely a first-round talent, as he is poised to buck the conventional thought of no running backs in the first round and become Texas' first first-round pick since 2015.

When Robinson does get drafted, he'll go on to show the NFL just what made him a top-five player in college football last season.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

