Bijan Robinson Set to Be Longhorns' First 1st-Round Pick in Nearly a Decade

Bijan Robinson is a superstar running back and poised to break the convention of not taking one in the first round.

With the college football season over, and 24 NFL teams looking towards the offseason, it is officially mock draft season.

From now until the NFL draft in April, you are likely to see hundreds of different mock drafts with dozens of different outcomes. For the Texas Longhorns, they will likely have one first-round pick in running back Bijan Robinson.

While the value of taking a running back in the first round has become a heavily debated topic, multiple mock drafts have Robinson going in the back half of the first round. 

No. 29: Buffalo Bills - NFL Network

No. 22: Baltimore Ravens - Draft Wire

No. 15: Green Bay Packers - CBS Sports

No. 18: Detroit Lions - PFF

No. 31: Philadelphia Eagles - Pro Football Network / The Athletic

The Doak Walker winner was dominant in his final season as a Longhorn, recording 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, good for sixth and tied-fifth in the country respectively. As well, he added 314 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Whether or not Robinson ultimately goes in the first round is yet to be seen, but he's proven he's a talent worth taking despite being a running back. If he does go in the first round, he will be the first Longhorn taken in the first round of the NFL draft since Malcom Brown in 2015.

