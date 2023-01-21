Bijan Robinson Set to Be Longhorns' First 1st-Round Pick in Nearly a Decade
With the college football season over, and 24 NFL teams looking towards the offseason, it is officially mock draft season.
From now until the NFL draft in April, you are likely to see hundreds of different mock drafts with dozens of different outcomes. For the Texas Longhorns, they will likely have one first-round pick in running back Bijan Robinson.
While the value of taking a running back in the first round has become a heavily debated topic, multiple mock drafts have Robinson going in the back half of the first round.
No. 29: Buffalo Bills - NFL Network
No. 22: Baltimore Ravens - Draft Wire
No. 15: Green Bay Packers - CBS Sports
No. 18: Detroit Lions - PFF
No. 31: Philadelphia Eagles - Pro Football Network / The Athletic
The Doak Walker winner was dominant in his final season as a Longhorn, recording 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, good for sixth and tied-fifth in the country respectively. As well, he added 314 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on 19 receptions.
Whether or not Robinson ultimately goes in the first round is yet to be seen, but he's proven he's a talent worth taking despite being a running back. If he does go in the first round, he will be the first Longhorn taken in the first round of the NFL draft since Malcom Brown in 2015.
Five-Star WR Micah Hudson Changes Plans, Now Visiting Texas
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
No. 7 Longhorns vs West Virginia: Preview & How to Watch
The longhorns hope to bounce back with a road visit to Morgantown to face the Mountaineers.
Longhorns Land Top 2026 RHP Mills Carrillo
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Stay up to date with all things Longhorns baseball recruiting as they look to continue to add elite talent to the 40 Acres.
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter
Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here
Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.
Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.