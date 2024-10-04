Longhorns Colin Simmons and Ryan Wingo Graded As Top True Freshman in College Football
Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons and wide receiver Ryan Wingo are currently the highest-graded true freshman among Power Four programs according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
According to the PFF, "Each player is given a grade of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments on a given play with 0 generally being the average or “expected” grade." They grade based on how well someone does their job. For example, a quarterback's PFF grade would still go up if he throws a great ball but is dropped by the receiver.
Both Wingo and Simmons have done more than what has been expected of them so far.
Wingo, who was hyped up big after his two-touchdown performance in the spring game this year, currently is the second leader in the Longhorns receiving room in yards with 247, only behind Isiah Bond at 364. His average yards per reception is first on the team with 22.5 yards per catch and his two touchdowns are also tied for second.
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams who has taken the nation by storm because of his age (17) and his clutch touchdown against Georgia, was graded below Ryan Wingo at 81.3. Wingo is sitting at 83.9 and second on the list.
Simmons was ranked as one of the best, if not the best player coming out of Texas. So far this season, the linebacker has racked up 18 tackles and a team-leading four sacks. Simmons has also forced a fumble in the game against Mississippi State.
Simmons's efforts for Texas have landed him an 89.3 PFF grade, the highest-graded true freshman by far.
"I'm just getting started too, that's the crazy thing," Simmons said last month. "I'm just now getting started. The more comfortable I get in college football -- I just got a lot in me."
Both freshmen get to rest this weekend before playing their first-ever Red River Showdown game next week at 2:30 on ESPN.