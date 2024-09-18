Texas Freshman Colin Simmons is Obsessed With Perfection
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are officially the No. 1 team in the AP Poll after Sunday's 56-7 win over the UTSA Roadrunners, but ask the team about it, and they'll echo Steve Sarkisian's unsatisfied approach with a seemingly pointless early-season ranking.
This might particularly be the case for true freshman pass rusher Colin Simmons, who is already showing he's obsessed with perfection three games into his college career.
Simmons has brought what he calls a "dog mentality" to the defense, which has led him to become the team's leader with two sacks three games into the season. But in his eyes, that number should be much higher.
Simmons has hopped on X (Twitter) following the past two games to make it known that he's unsatisfied with his performance. He registered his first-career collegiate sack in the win over Michigan before adding another in Saturday's 56-7 blowout over UTSA. Along the way, he's tallied nine total tackles.
But after the Michigan game, he tweeted out an apology to one of his former coaches at Duncanville.
"I apologize for my missed sack," Simmons wrote in response to Coach Green sharing a video of Michigan quarterback Davis Warren slipping out of a sack.
After the UTSA game, Simmons met with the media for his first time as a Longhorn, but before sitting down in front of the mics, he tweeted out more dissatisfaction, almost as if he was disgusted with his performance.
"I got work to do," Simmons tweeted with a pair of facepalm emojis.
Fans in the comments reassured Simmons, telling him to not be so hard on himself. However, his mindset is one rarely seen in a true freshman, and should not be messed with.
Simmons made it clear when speaking to the media that he's got his sights set on the NFL one day, as he touched on the ability to expand his talents beyond just rushing the quarterback.
"I can't just be a pass rusher. I got to stop the run, too, and being a versatile player is going to make me be up there in the draft one day," Simmons said.
With a unique combination of skills, a Kobe-like mindset and a fast start to his freshman season, Simmons has the tools to become the next great Texas pass-rusher, something he clearly envisions for himself.
"I'm just getting started too, that's the crazy thing," Simmons said. "I'm just now getting started. The more comfortable I get in college football -- I just got a lot in me."
Simmons and No. 1 Texas will kick off against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.