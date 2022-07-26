Skip to main content

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Named To Butkus Award Watch List

A new role awaits DeMarvion Overshown in his final year as a Longhorn.

DeMarvion Overshown is entering his fifth season with the Texas Longhorns. The veteran linebacker has high expectations in 2022 before he leaves for the NFL Draft. He was named to the Butkus Award Watch List ahead of the 2022 season, given annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Overshown has had an up and down career as a Longhorn. Thus far, he has never found a position that entirely fits his skillset. He began his career at Texas as a safety before he was moved to inside linebacker due to a lack of depth at the position. Steve Sarkisian kept Overshown at inside linebacker when he was hired as the head coach at Texas.

Overshown led the team with 74 total tackles a season ago, but many tackles were left to be had.

Overshown is extremely athletic, but he lacks the build possessed by most modern-day linebackers. Sarkisian prioritized this offseason to put Overshown in a position where he can thrive.

Overshown is expected to play all over the field in 2022. He is listed as a linebacker, but he will be in more of a positionless role.

“You can expect me to be doing everything on the defense,” Overshown said at Big 12 Media Days.

Texas lacks the talent up front needed to generate a consistent pass rush. Overshown’s versatility gives coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski a new pass rush option.

“It’s something you can get used to seeing me do,” replied Overshown when asked about his role in the pass rush.

Overshown will no longer be anchored down to one position where he is uncomfortable. He will be unleashed in his new role and given the tools to have a statement final year at Texas. 

