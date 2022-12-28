Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Longhorns vs. Washington

The Longhorns return to the Alamo Bowl once again to take on the Huskies, in search of their ninth win.

One year after going a disappointing 5-7 in their first season under Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns are 8-4 and have a chance to win nine games for the first time since they went 10-4 in 2018.

Of course, that will be easier said than done as they are facing a tough Washington Huskies team in the Alamo Bowl that will have their entire roster available. 

As for the Longhorns, they will be without their talented running back duo of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, as well as linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. 

The Huskies' offense was one of the best in college football, with the fifth-best scoring offense in the FBS at 40.8 points per game on a whopping 521.7 yards of total offense led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

This game will likely come down to a battle of strengths, as the Longhorns' offense will look to shut down a potent offense. If they can do so, it should make life easier for quarterback Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns' offense to put up points. 

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns' matchup against the Huskies on Thursday evening:

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12)

Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m.

Where: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas minus-3

Over/Under: 66.5

Moneyline: Washington +125, Texas -161

TV: ESPN (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic) 

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

