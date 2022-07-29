Skip to main content

IMG 2024 RB Jerrick Gibson Talks 'A Lot of Love' From Longhorns Visit

The Longhorns are looking for their third commit in the class of 2024.

The Texas Longhorns have their sights set on arguably the best running back in Florida for the class of 2024.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) running back Jerrick Gibson visited Austin this summer as he continues to field offers from elite programs like Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. 

He spoke with Sports Illustrated and LonghornsCountry.com recruiting expert John Garcia Jr. at IMG's annual media day event and discussed his time in Austin, as well as his early impressions of new running backs coach Tashard Choice.

"It was great," Gibson said. "Good vibes all across the facility, a lot of love from all the coaches. Got to bond with the coaches, got to see how it really is there and talk to the players a little bit and see how they're living there."

In talking with the players, Gibson got to hear the work ethic - and ability to endure the hot summer sun - that would be required should he take his talents to Texas.

"They were like 'It's a great facility. Once you go there you got to work, and it's hot,'" he said. "They were telling me how it's hot and they put in the most work out of all the colleges." 

When Texas coach Steve Sarkisian brought on Choice this offseason, it completely changed the trajectory of a position that was already elite upon the former NFL running back's arrival to the staff.

He's also made a huge impact in recruiting, as a number of recruits have raved about Choice. Add Gibson to that list.

"I just feel like Coach Choice, he just keeps everything true with you," Gibson said. "He's very genuine ... he doesn't hold back anything, he's just gonna tell you what it is and how it is, and I think that's very important when you going to college cause you don't wanna go nowhere where they are just lying to you all the time."

As a class of 2024 graduate, Gibson is still a ways away from beginning his collegiate career. But Texas' early impression of him is something to build on as the program enters an era of optimism. 

Zach Dimmitt

