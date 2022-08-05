Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas State Wildcats

The Texas Longhorns go on the road after their bye week to face the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 10. The Longhorns lead the series all-time 12-10 and have won the last five matchups.

The Longhorns snapped their six-game losing streak in 2021 in a 22-17 knife fight against the Wildcats, which saw Texas running back Roschon Johnson rush for 179 yards.

Chris Klieman is 20-16 as the head coach of the Wildcats. He led the Wildcats to an 8-5 record in 2021 and capped it off with a 42-20 victory over LSU in the Texas bowl.

The Wildcats enter 2022 as arguably the most underrated team in the Big 12. They had the most preseason All-Big 12 team selections (6) but were picked to finish fifth in the conference by the Big 12 media.

We’ve already done a general preview of the Wildcats as well as offensive players and defensive players to watch. Now, the staff at LonghornsCountry.com shares its predictions for the matchup.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Manhattan is a very tough place to play, and the Longhorns always seem to have trouble with Kansas State. Not to mention, the Wildcats could be a darkhorse contender for the Big 12 title game.

I think the Longhorns put forth a valiant effort, but ultimately fall in a close one after a big performance from Duece Vaughan.

Kansas State 27, Texas 24

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

Nothing against the Longhorns. They’re going to be an eight- or nine-win roster. That said, I’ve been on the Kansas State Big 12 champion hype train since April.

Chris Klieman has won everywhere he’s been. Outside of a COVID-19 year, he’s posted eight wins each year in Manhattan. This is their year he gets 10 — one of which against Texas.

Kansas State 35, Texas 27

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

The Texas Longhorns' 22-17 victory last season over the Kansas State Wildcats marked their fifth straight victory over the Wildcats. While the Longhorns look for their sixth straight win this season, doing so will not be easy.

The Wildcats are dark horse Big 12 championship contenders, and this game will determine how much progress the Longhorns have made in year two. I think they'll make this game competitive but ultimately the Wildcats eke out a close victory.

Kansas State 31, Texas 24

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

So, Texas should win this game, right? Hmmm... the last time I covered this game in Manhattan was in 2018 and Texas did win, albeit 19-14. Bill Snyder Family Stadium is notoriously tough to play in, and more so when a team like Texas is in town. That atmosphere that day was incredible.

On the field, K-State matches up. The Longhorns know how hard it is to stop Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah is one of the best pass rushers in the country. The X-factor is the quarterback. My assumption is that Quinn Ewers will play for Texas. Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez is in for K-State. I have this hunch this result won't make Texas fans happy.

Kansas State 28, Texas 24

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

Longhorn fans may overlook this game, but Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff will not. The Wildcats are my dark horse to win the Big 12 in 2022 with a lineup that is full of top-end talent and veteran depth.

The Wildcats will lean on their rushing attack through one of the best overall players in the country, running back Deuce Vaughn. The Longhorns were incapable of stopping the run a season ago, so Kansas State's style of play will be tough to match up with. Nonetheless, the Longhorns' skill position players will create a few big plays that will be the difference in this game. The Longhorns leave Manhattan (KS) with a sigh of relief.

Texas 30, Kansas State 26

