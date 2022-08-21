Keondre Coburn Calls Byron Murphy II 'Best Defensive Player We Have on the Team'

The Texas Longhorns must play better along the lines of scrimmage if they want to significantly improve over last year’s disappointing 5-7 season.

The offensive line and edge positions remain question marks entering the season, but one area that appears to be making progress is the interior defensive line.

Three-year starter Keondre Coburn recently met with the media, where he gave glowing remarks about sophomore defensive lineman Byron Murphy II.

"I feel like he’s the best defensive player we have on the team," Coburn said of Murphy. "That’s coming from me. All he did was just put another year, take more coaching from coach (Bo) Davis, and literally, he’s a vet now. Even though he’s a sophomore, he’s a vet now. And he just got better at his game, but literally, he’s just going to keep being elite the way he is."

Murphy was behind Coburn and senior T’Vondre Sweat last season at the nose tackle position. He recorded 15 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks en route to a Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honorable mention.

Although Murphy, Coburn, and Sweat will all rotate at nose tackle, Murphy will likely walk out as the starter on Sept. 3rd. He has begun to take the majority of the first-team reps over the two veterans in fall camp.

If Murphy continues on this path, he will be a force up front for the Longhorns.