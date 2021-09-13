NFL Draft Profile: Keondre Coburn, Defensive Lineman, Texas Longhorns

#99

Pos: DL

Ht: 6020

Wt: 346

DOB: 5/23/00

Eligible: 2022

Houston, TX

Westfield High School

Keondre Coburn

Texas Longhorns

Pros:

Lamattina: He provides a big body up front to eat space in the run game. Occasionally will show strength in his hands to get off blocks. His position can be frustrating to play, but he never fails to show consistent effort when he is on the field. Stays active throughout the entirety of plays, throws his hands in the air on passing downs in an attempt to get deflections and even helps chase down from the backside of the play. Puts weaker offensive lineman in a tough spot when he has some pop to his hands to knock them off balance temporarily.

Cons:

Lamattina: Coburn has a real lack of movement ability off his spot. At the snap, there is no explosion into contact to really disrupt offensive lineman in the run game. Through the progression of the play, he lacks side-to-side movement to be able to gain many tackles. Considering his size, he doesn’t really show the amount of power needed to be a sufficient nose tackle at the next level. Not disruptive enough to attract multiple blockers to him on a given play. Anchor is pretty soft and can’t hold leverage against fairly strong lineman. There’s absolutely no threat as a pass rusher.

Summary:

Lamattina: Keondre Coburn is an experienced starter for the Texas Longhorns up front as their 0/1 technique. He offers a big body up front tasked with eating pace for his defenders behind him to clean up. Coburn flashes strong hands to win at the point of attack when initiating contact into the chest of his opponent. Although, he lacks the overall explosiveness and play strength to hold his own up front and make a huge impact in any aspect of the game. Especially with his inability to penetrate the pocket and his questionable functional strength to translate to the next level, he is a very limited player.

Background:

Hometown is Houston, Texas. Attended Westfield HS. Played his freshman season at Oak Ridge HS. Recognized as a four-star recruit by 247Sports. 11th ranked defensive tackle in the nation, 13th best player out of Texas and the 123rd overall player in the country in his class. Three-time All-District honors. Played in the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game. Earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in the Houston area in 2017. Named District 16-6A Defensive MVP. Named First Team All-State by the TWSA in 2017. First Team All-Greater Houston area. Parents are Andre Coburn and Jemimah Allen. Has seven siblings. Born in Los Angeles, California.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Coburn is a big body up front with bad athleticism and a questionable translation to the next level due to sub-par functional strength and inability to affect the passing game.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 5.3 / 5.8