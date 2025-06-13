Longhorns Legend Vince Young Snubbed in List of College Football Greats
The legacy of former Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young is one that extends far beyond the limits of the Lone Star State, using his electrifying style of play and unmatched poise to establish himself as one of the best signal callers in the history in college football, a player with a style way ahead of its time.
While his NFL career may not have reached the heights that his college career did, Young did lead the Longhorns to some of their best football play, including a national championship win in the 2005 season.
But how does Young's style of play match up to other great skill players of the 21st century?
According to CBS Sports' list of Top 25 most dynamic college football players in the past 25 years, produced by writer Brad Crawford, Vince Young cracks the top five of the list, at number five.
In a move that is sure to ruffle some feathers of the Texas Longhorns fanbase, Young was ranked two spots lower than Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M's star quarterback during the 2012 and 2013 seasons, receiving the Heisman Trophy in the former.
While the Houston native Young was never honored with a Heisman Trophy, he did bring something to Austin that "Johnny Football" never could to College Station: a national championship.
But alas, to each his own, and Young ranked top five behind Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, Manziel, Auburn quarterback Cam Newton, and no. 1 on the list was USC running back Reggie Bush, whom Young and the Longhorns defeated in the 2006 Rose Bowl to capture their most recent college football championship in what many call the greatest college football game ever played.
Here is the Top 10 from the CBS Sports list:
1) Reggie Bush, USC, running back
2) Cam Newton, Auburn, quarterback
3) Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M, quarterback
4) Lamar Jackson, Louisville, quarterback
5) Vince Young, Texas, quarterback
6) Travis Hunter, Colorado, wide receiver/cornerback
7) Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma, running back
8) Darren McFadden, Arkansas, running back
9) DeVonta Smith, Alabama, wide receiver
10) Tavon Austin, West Virginia, wide receiver