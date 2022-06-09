Way-Too-Early Betting Odds for Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe

The Longhorns will welcome the Warhawks to DKR for the season-opener on Sept. 3

The Texas Longhorns take on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference at DKR on Sept. 3 in what will be the season-opening game for both teams. The Longhorns won the only all-time meeting between the two programs in 2009, as Texas legends Colt McCoy and Jordan Shipley powered the Horns to a 59-20 win.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2022. We've already looked at the Louisiana-Monroe matchup as a whole, as well as offensive players and defensive players to watch on ULM's roster.

Now, here’s a look at ActionNetwork.com’s betting odds for the matchup.

Spread: Texas, -38.5

O/U: 67

Texas heads into what is basically a blowout win-or-bust scenario, as anything short of a dominant victory would be considered a disappointment. The Warhawks struggled last season, finishing with a 4-8 record, though this was only slightly worse than Texas’ 5-7 finish.

While the Longhorns being a favorite in this matchup is expected, given their prestige as a high-class program, Texas' disappointing 2021 season was only a win better than the finish the Warhawks had.

Of course, the Longhorns played in a tougher Big 12 conference. Still, Texas lost to 2-10 Kansas this past season. In the year's second game, the Jayhawks were demolished 49-22 by another Sun Belt team, Coastal Carolina, but still managed to beat the Horns 57-56 in a signature overtime win on the road late in the season.

Do last year’s results mean anything? Not necessarily. But the Longhorns will need to be on their heels to avoid a major season-opening upset, especially since the Alabama Crimson Tide will come rolling into Austin the following weekend on Sept. 10.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.