Skip to main content

Way-Too-Early Betting Odds for Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe

The Longhorns will welcome the Warhawks to DKR for the season-opener on Sept. 3

The Texas Longhorns take on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference at DKR on Sept. 3 in what will be the season-opening game for both teams. The Longhorns won the only all-time meeting between the two programs in 2009, as Texas legends Colt McCoy and Jordan Shipley powered the Horns to a 59-20 win.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2022. We've already looked at the Louisiana-Monroe matchup as a whole, as well as offensive players and defensive players to watch on ULM's roster.

Now, here’s a look at ActionNetwork.com’s betting odds for the matchup.

Spread: Texas, -38.5

O/U: 67

Texas heads into what is basically a blowout win-or-bust scenario, as anything short of a dominant victory would be considered a disappointment. The Warhawks struggled last season, finishing with a 4-8 record, though this was only slightly worse than Texas’ 5-7 finish.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

vwxqrpng9evuldqpgerh
Play
Football

Former Longhorn Joseph Ossai Named Bengals Breakout Candidate in 2022

Joseph Ossai looks to break out in year two on the Bengals after a meniscus injury held him out of his rookie season.

By Michael Gresser3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Duce Robinson
Play
Recruiting

Two-Sport Star Robinson to Return to Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago
quinn 1
Play
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Shows Off New Aston Martin From NIL Deal

Name Image and likeness continues to help future athletes like Quinn Ewers land deals with top end companies

By Adam Glick4 hours ago
4 hours ago

While the Longhorns being a favorite in this matchup is expected, given their prestige as a high-class program, Texas' disappointing 2021 season was only a win better than the finish the Warhawks had.

Of course, the Longhorns played in a tougher Big 12 conference. Still, Texas lost to 2-10 Kansas this past season. In the year's second game, the Jayhawks were demolished 49-22 by another Sun Belt team, Coastal Carolina, but still managed to beat the Horns 57-56 in a signature overtime win on the road late in the season.

Do last year’s results mean anything? Not necessarily. But the Longhorns will need to be on their heels to avoid a major season-opening upset, especially since the Alabama Crimson Tide will come rolling into Austin the following weekend on Sept. 10.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

vwxqrpng9evuldqpgerh
Football

Former Longhorn Joseph Ossai Named Bengals Breakout Candidate in 2022

Joseph Ossai looks to break out in year two on the Bengals after a meniscus injury held him out of his rookie season.

By Michael Gresser3 hours ago
Duce Robinson
Recruiting

Two-Sport Star Robinson to Return to Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff3 hours ago
quinn 1
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Shows Off New Aston Martin From NIL Deal

Name Image and likeness continues to help future athletes like Quinn Ewers land deals with top end companies

By Adam Glick4 hours ago
AP22142561990441
News

Oklahoma Blindsides Texas in WCWS Game 1

The Sooners scored 16 runs on 16 hits, including six home runs, as the Longhorns face elimination in Game 2 on Thursday

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Melendez BU 3
Baseball

Golden Hour: Texas 1B Ivan Melendez Named Finalist for Golden Spikes

Melendez was one of three finalists announced for the Golden Spikes on Wednesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
ulm
Football

Louisiana-Monroe Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 1

Texas needs to keep tabs on ULM's defense in order to avoid a massive season-opening upset

By Zach DimmittJun 8, 2022
USATSI_18416209
News

How To Watch Longhorns vs Sooners in Game 1 of Women’s College World Series Finals

Texas Women’s Softball attempts to accomplish more history ahead of finals against bitter rival Oklahoma

By Adam GlickJun 8, 2022
rawImage
News

Longhorn Legends Dan Neil and Derrick Johnson Named Finalists For College Football Hall of Fame

A pair of Longhorns legends are up for a major honor

By Matt GalatzanJun 8, 2022